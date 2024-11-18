Dugongs Spotted on Cape Kri

When people think of Raja Ampat, they often think of its vibrant coral reefs and diverse marine life. However, few realise that this island paradise also shelters one of Indonesia’s most elusive and endangered creatures—the dugong. These gentle marine mammals depend on Raja Ampat’s tranquil bays and expansive seagrass meadows, which offer them an ideal habitat for feeding and shelter.

A rare and exciting sighting in our Raja Ampat waters this morning on 23 October 2024

Dugongs, commonly known as “sea cows,” graze slowly on seagrass and are related to the manatee. Despite their peaceful nature, these animals are facing significant threats. Found throughout the Indo-Pacific, dugong populations have sharply declined in recent decades, primarily due to habitat destruction, human activities, and illegal fishing. In Indonesia, where dugongs once thrived, their numbers have decreased to an alarming estimate of fewer than 1,000 individuals.

Seagrass is the dugong’s primary food source, and these ecosystems are vital to maintaining healthy coastal environments. Seagrass meadows help stabilise the ocean floor, reduce coastal erosion, and act as nurseries for many marine species. Dugongs play a crucial role in maintaining these habitats by grazing on the seagrass, which prevents overgrowth and allows nutrients to cycle effectively through the ecosystem.

Unfortunately, pollution, overfishing, and coastal development severely threaten Indonesia's seagrass meadows. Unsustainable fishing methods such as dynamite and cyanide have further degraded these habitats. As seagrass beds disappear, so does the dugong's primary food source, pushing the species closer to extinction.

Despite their historical presence in Indonesia, scientific information on dugongs has yet to be available. Little is known about their behaviour, abundance, or specific distribution patterns. Dugongs are known to be highly migratory, moving across coastal areas to feed, but tracking their movements and understanding their population trends is difficult due to the lack of comprehensive studies. This lack of data hinders conservation efforts, making it challenging to protect the species effectively.

In Indonesia, dugongs hold cultural significance and are woven into traditional stories. Many ancient myths recount tales of women walking into the sea and transforming into dugongs, linking humans to these marine animals in folklore. Early sailors who saw dugongs are also believed to have contributed to the myth of mermaids, seeing their silhouettes in the water and mistaking them for mystical beings. To this day, in Raja Ampat’s local Papuan community, dugongs are referred to as “mermaids,” and their rare sightings are celebrated.

Unlike many regions of Indonesia that have succumbed to overdevelopment, Raja Ampat has remained relatively untouched, primarily due to its commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. The region’s nutrient-rich waters flow into shallow, mangrove-fringed bays, creating vast seagrass meadows where dugongs can feed and live. These habitats are crucial for their survival, and protecting these areas has helped Raja Ampat become one of the few places where dugongs can still be seen in the wild.

Local communities and dive resorts in Raja Ampat are essential in preserving dugong habitats. Many eco-tourism businesses, such as Meridian Adventure Dive, are deeply involved in protecting the marine environment. These organisations work closely with local homestays and promote sustainable practices that help safeguard the delicate ecosystems dugongs rely on.

Dugongs are large, gentle creatures, growing up to 3 meters long and weighing 400 kilograms. They are shy and elusive despite their size, preferring to graze on seagrass in quiet, shallow waters. Dugongs use their fluke-shaped tails and paddle-like flippers to swim gracefully, often mistaken for small whales due to their appearance. Interestingly, dugongs are more closely related to elephants than other marine animals, sharing similarly long lifespans that can reach up to 70 years without human interference.

Dugongs are generally solitary animals, sometimes spotted in mother-calf pairs. Female dugongs have a slow reproductive cycle, carrying a calf for a yearlong pregnancy, and the calf stays with its mother for up to 18 months. These long reproductive intervals and the species' reliance on specific habitats make dugongs vulnerable to environmental changes.

Dugong sightings in Raja Ampat are rare, but they leave a lasting impression when they occur. Dugongs can remain submerged for up to six minutes, surfacing for air briefly before diving back down to graze on seagrass. This behaviour provides the best chance to spot these elusive mammals while snorkelling or diving.

As dugong habitats shrink due to human activity, these creatures have become more mobile, travelling between protected bays in search of food. However, their slow reproductive rate and shrinking habitat make it increasingly challenging to ensure their long-term survival.

For dugongs to thrive once more in Indonesia’s waters, stricter regulations on habitat protection, sustainable fishing practices, and increased public awareness are essential. Raja Ampat remains a beacon of hope, showcasing how a community-driven approach to conservation can protect endangered species while promoting sustainable development. By continuing these efforts, there is hope that dugongs will continue to grace Indonesia’s waters for generations.

