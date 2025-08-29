Explore the Raja Ampat SEACAM Center

The first in the world, the Raja Ampat SEACAM Center (RASC) is your ultimate diving and underwater photography destination.

Dive the world’s richest reefs and take your underwater photography to a new level at the RASC located at Sorido Bay Resort.

As the top Raja Ampat diving destination, we are located at the heart of the Dampier Strait, perfectly situated to explore the world’s richest reefs with biodiversity unlike anywhere else. As a PADI 5-Star Dive Resort, Sorido Bay Resort is the perfect backdrop for underwater photographers looking for their next great image.

The RASC is well equipped with macro and wide-angle sets for the Nikon Z8 and Canon 7D Markii. Resort guests have the opportunity to try a full set of our SEACAM equipment for a day, and if they’d like, rent them for the duration of their stay.

Guests coming with their own SEACAM equipment will have the opportunity to explore our collection of SEACAM accessories, including viewfinders, dome ports, strobes, and more. Our knowledgeable staff on-site can help you find what you’re looking for to take your photography to the next level in paradise.

Explore the Raja Ampat SEACAM Center 3

Trained Photo Guides

We understand that your dive guide is probably the most important element of your underwater photography. At Sorido Bay Resort, our dive guides have undergone training to understand your unique needs as an underwater photographer, and will help achieve what you’re looking for, whether it be macro or wide-angle. They will expertly guide you through Raja Ampat’s coral gardens, currents, and weather conditions.

Underwater Photography Workshops

Gain exclusive access to creative and technical workshops, conducted twice yearly at the Raja Ampat SEACAM Center at Sorido Bay Resort. The workshops are a unique combination of hands-on and practical tuition, all the while diving superb sites with the pioneering resort of Raja Ampat.

Each workshop follows 6-day curriculum developed and led by SEACAM Ambassador, Don Silcock. Regardless of your camera equipment, all underwater photographers are welcome to join us, as we work to get your images from ‘good’ to ‘great.’ Our aim is to get each attendee confident in their skills, making the most out of the equipment they already have. Attendees will also have the opportunity to try the SEACAM equipment throughout the workshop.

The workshops will cover wide-angle, wide-angle macro, macro, and over & under photography techniques. Each day consists of 2 morning dives, followed by digital classroom sessions, where you can take all the digital data you captured and turn it into an image you’d be proud to hang on your wall!

After the workshop, each attendee will also receive one free two-hour remote coaching session by Don Silcock to review images, reinforce learning and general support.

Underwater Photography Workshops 2026

Workshop 1: July 19-25, 2026

Workshop 2: August 9-15, 2026

Explore the Raja Ampat SEACAM Center 4

SEACAM Ambassador in Residence Program

The RASC also offers a SEACAM Ambassador in Residence (SAiR) program where, for a few select weeks throughout the year, a SEACAM Ambasasdor will available at Sorido Bay Resort for ad-hoc photography guidance. This guidance will be personalized to your needs and equipment, giving you a great chance to hear and learn from the best in the industry.

SEACAM Ambassador In Residence

Don Silcock: March 15 – April 5, 2026

Renee Capozzola: April 15 – April 22, 2026

Don Silcock: July 12 – August 19, 2026

Join us at the Raja Ampat SEACAM Center. If you have any questions, email our team at info@papua-diving.com