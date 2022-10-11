How To Get to Raja Ampat

Raja Ampat Some call it hidden, others call it exclusive, and we call it PARADISE.

Do not get us wrong, we have faced various logistical challenges throughout the years, but never have we thought it not to be worth every mile of it. But the good news is that Raja Ampat has become a lot more accessible than what it used to be (believe us when we say, A LOT MORE).

And the travel forms part of one of the biggest adventures you embark on…

WHERE IS RAJA AMPAT?

Raja Ampat Regency is in West Papua, East Indonesia.

Located in the heart of the Coral Triangle, it is the literal crossroads for the Indian and Pacific Ocean species, having the most incredible coral reef biodiversity for its size in the world.

The easiest way to get to Raja Ampat is to fly to Sorong from Jakarta, Makassar, Ambon, or Manado. But getting to this little piece of paradise has gotten so much easier!

After arriving at Sorong Airport, you have two options for reaching Meridian Adventure Dive Resort.

1. By daily public ferry, from Sorong to Waisai.

There are two daily express ferries from Sorong to Waisai and Waisai to Sorong. The Express Ferry takes around 2hrs and departs daily at 9 am and 2 pm, from either port. There is no online booking system yet in place for buying the ferry tickets; it is a matter of turning up and buying them directly from the counter.

Each location’s ticket office can be found in the buildings before the docks. They offer both Economy and VIP tickets; the VIP room has a private toilet and air-conditioning. It is not uncommon for the ferries to depart late (but not that much later than the scheduled time), so it is always best to allow extra time when taking a flight on the same day as the ferry. For example, for ferries departing at 9 am, catching a flight after 2 pm on the same day is possible.

The ferry terminal is a short 4 min walk along the waterline to the resort. Taxis are readily available to drive you to the resort, or we can organise a pick-up upon request.

2. By private speed boat

We have custom-built high-speed Dive Boats that can be arranged as pick-up from Sorong to Waisai, or we can organise a trusted boat operator for you. It will still be a 2-hour trip.

Meridian Adventure Dive Resort is in Waisai (the Capital of Raja Ampat), on Waigeo’s island, just across the channel from Sorong. The Resort is just behind our Marina Facility, within walking distance from the Ferry Terminal.

