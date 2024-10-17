Raja Ampat Chicken Reef

The site boasts a sandy floor dotted with an impressive variety of soft and hard corals. As you descend, the reef slope offers a vibrant mixture of coral species, providing shelter for countless forms of marine life. The drop-off a little further from the slope adds depth and dimension to this underwater haven, making it feel like you're exploring an aquatic forest.

About Meridian Adventure Dive:

Located in the stunning Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5-Star Eco Resort and proud winner of the prestigious PADI Green Star award. Our scuba diving services, renowned for their professionalism and quality, have become synonymous with the PADI and Meridian Adventure names, ensuring a confident and enjoyable diving experience for all.