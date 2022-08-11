Reefs of Raja Ampat Cape Kri

Reefs of Raja Ampat Cape Kri

Local Guide To Reefs of Raja Ampat – #07 Cape Kri

Kri is an island in North Raja Ampat, smack in the middle of the Dampier Strait. This island has become world-famous for the incredible dive sites found all around this relatively large landmass.

This dive site is the prime location for divers of all levels and experience, from gentle sloping reefs to towering wall dives.

Arguably the most famous and best of these dive sites can be found stretching along the southern coast of Kri Island, named Cape Kri, where large wall dives and slopes make up a few kilometres of coastline. The best part of this dive site is found on the eastern tip of the landmass. Due to the location of the island and the natural cape that it forms, this eastern part makes it a superhighway for marine life. The area is home to two prevailing currents that create the perfect spot to see masses of fish converging where the currents intersect. The best time to dive this incredible dive site is as the current is reaching its peak. Make your way from the west towards the end of the reef. Although this current can get quite strong, it is an easy drift dive even for the less experienced.

Reefs of Raja Ampat Cape Kri
Reefs of Raja Ampat Cape Kri 2

As you make your way along the reef, you will be treated to masses of snappers, sweetlips, triggerfish, batfish, and on occasion, barracuda and bumphead parrotfish, to name a few. The large schools of fish bring natural predators, so reef sharks are in abundance. If timed right, you will end on the cape point just as the current reaches its peak and starts to die down. Where you will be surrounded by incredible reef slopes and an unimaginable number of fish as far as you can see, at this point of the dive, it is best to make use of the sloping reef for cover from the intersecting currents for as long as possible to get the full experience truly.

Once the currents have died down, it is possible to make your way over the slope onto a shallow reef rich with colours and marine life. Then allow the current to gently push you away from the reef while doing your safety stop. It is recommended to have a surface signalling device for this dive and only dive it with experienced and safety-conscious guides and instructors and to follow their instructions and recommendations.

Advertisement

About Meridian Adventure Dive  

Situated in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba Divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.

Follow Divernet on Google News

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Divernet Posts

Diver Magazine Relaunch

Diver magazine needs YOU!

Are you still lamenting the demise of Diver magazine? Well now you can help resurrect an icon as we seek to bring back the magazine

For The Love Of Sharks

For The Love Of Sharks in London

Another presentation at the prestigious Royal Geographical Society later this year that’s likely to appeal to divers is “For The Love Of Sharks 2022”, an

Wreck Tour 162 The Aparima

Wreck Tour 162: The Aparima

The prolific U-boat UB40 holed this cargo steamer with its unusual engine configuration off the Dorset coast in 1917. JOHN LIDDIARD leads the dive, with

Wreck Tour 163 The Stanhope

Wreck Tour 163: The Stanhope

It’s always interesting to dive a recently discovered wreck, and this collision-victim from the dawn of the 20th century has plenty to commend it, says

Wreck Tour 164: The Poldown

Wreck Tour 164: The Poldown

This cargo vessel was in her 13th year when she hit a mine off north Cornwall. JOHN LIDDIARD makes the most of good vis, and

Follow Divernet on Social Media

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2022 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
ABOUTCONTACT
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x