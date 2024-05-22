The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Father of underwater art: Andre Laban

Follow Divernet on Google News
Underwater artist Andre Laban (Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)
Underwater artist Andre Laban (Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)

The French diving pioneer made his name working with Jacques Cousteau but went his own way with one of many strings to his bow – painting deep blue seascapes while under water. His art didn’t always get the appreciation it does now, says JOHN CHRISTOPHER FINE, who believes that Laban was ahead of his time

In spring last year the late underwater artist Andre Laban was honoured at the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco with a special exhibition of some of his thousand-plus paintings – and this coming August and September another show is to be dedicated to his work, at the headquarters of aerospace company Thales Alenia Space in Cannes.

Laban was born in Marseille in 1928 and, after graduating as a chemical engineer in 1952, offered his services to Jacques-Yves Cousteau.

Underwater art by Andre Laban (Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)
Underwater art by Andre Laban (Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)

“What can you do?” asked Cousteau, who was not famed for his endearing personality early on his climb to fame.

“Nothing.” The 24-year-old’s frank reply struck a chord with Cousteau, who happened to be looking for an engineer to replace his associate Jan van Wooters.

Laban, who had been captivated by the sea since he was 14, would work with Cousteau over the next 20 years, and in that time he not only experienced the underwater world but invented and engineered submersibles, cameras and housings and dive gear. 

Laban, Frédéric Dumas and Jacques Cousteau (Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)
Laban (left) with Frederic Dumas and Jacques Cousteau (Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)

Under the moniker Labanus, he became one of France’s most notable pioneer divers. For 10 years from 1956 he was director of the French Office for Underwater Research, developing and piloting experimental undersea vehicles. He led a team of six that lived for three weeks at 100m on Cousteau’s Conshelf 3 habitat.

Laban the aquanaut (Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)
Laban the aquanaut (Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)

His vision helped to create the cameras and housings used to shoot The Silent World. He filmed for the Cousteau Odyssey TV series and won awards for his own films.

Painting beneath the surface

The young man had both engineering and artistic talent. He had started painting maritime and provincial landscapes in 1950, mastering realism and moving on to the school of French experimentalism that required the palette-knife to help convey what he saw. 

An early work (Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)
Early work with a marine theme (Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)

Soon enough, he was seeing blue everywhere. From the decks of Calypso, Cousteau’s vessel of exploration, in 1966 Laban began painting while under water the sights he saw, and those he imagined.

No one person can be said to have invented the idea of painting under water, but Laban was certainly the father of the technique. His canvases were coated with grease and oil paint thick enough to be worked with both knife and brush, usually at depths of 15-25m. 

(Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)
(Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)
(Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)
(Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)

He made blue from blue with surrealistic and realistic modifications of what he saw on his dives. His models became the sea around him, and he would continue painting under water well into his mid-80s.

To outward appearances, Laban seemed shy, but his wry sense of humour became a trademark and, combined with his kind personality, made him loved and admired by fellow-divers.

Giving pictures away

The last time I saw him was in Antibes Juan-les-Pins during an international film festival. The festival organiser’s companion told me that Laban was scraping by, still selling his art but only enough to supplement his meagre resources.

His good heart usually meant that he gave away those underwater paintings that did not sell during exhibitions or festivals. The same grand mirth that twinkled in his eyes could also turn to sadness.

(Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)
(Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)

Philippe Tailliez was my long-time friend; his wife Josie came from a village near my own mother’s in Brittany, and I would stay with the couple in Toulon. We would work on his book and projects, and swim and dive in the cold Mediterranean. 

Tailliez had been Cousteau’s superior officer in the French Navy, and had brought Cousteau into diving along with another friend, Frederic Dumas, so it was natural for Laban to take to him and offer him a painting, one layered in vivid and pastel blues, with Tailliez in profile looking down from one corner to a rolling wave. The wave seems to move.

Philippe Tailliez is presented with the painting dedicated to him by Andre Laban (John Christopher Fine)
Philippe Tailliez is presented with the painting dedicated to him by Andre Laban (John Christopher Fine)

After the festival, I was staying on to dive along the Mediterranean coast before joining Tailliez in Toulon on my way home to New York. Laban and I were together as he took down his paintings in the convention hall. He did not appear to have sold any at all but, although disappointed, his face was still animated, that happy-sad look in his eyes. 

He offered me one of his works but, although I wanted it, I didn’t take it. It was not a rejection, rather a gesture of friendship that Laban understood, aware that he needed to sell his art, not give it away. 

(Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)
(Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)

He invited me to visit him at Le Sous-Marin Bleu, his home at St Antonin Noble Val, in southern France but nowhere near the sea. However, work kept me away from international film festivals and I never got to his studio, and didn’t see Laban again.

What can only be described as a father-son relationship formed between Laban and young French art-lover Laurent Cadeau, who created Maecene Arts in Brive-la-Gaillarde, not far from Laban’s home. 

Cadeau was not a diver when the two met, but his urge to see Laban paint under water did eventually get him diving. He later described his friend as “media character, scientist, experienced diver, photographer, film-maker, explorer, writer, poet, comedian, actor…”

Maecene Arts published several of Laban’s books, arranged exhibitions of his art and promoted the artist through TV and other media, and this collaboration did not end when Laban died on 10 October, 2018, in his atelier in St Antonin Noble Val. Art doesn’t die. 

One of Laban’s books (Laurent Cadeau (Maecene Arts)
One of Laban’s books (Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)
(Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)
(Laurent Cadeau / Maecene Arts)

Laban never made a fortune from his work in diving, whether from his various inventions or his paintings, but he has left a legacy of work: landscapes that bring to mind Monet, curious curving modern paintings with a hint of Picasso and underwater paintings that remain a legacy for the world to inherit.

Find out more about Andre Laban’s paintings at Maecene Arts or email contact@maecene-arts.eu 

Also by JC Fine on Divernet: Tales of diving’s true pioneers, Cayman coral problems in black & whiteSea turtles on the brinkDeep Doodoo: Diver’s-eye view of a Florida problemCoral farmers reshaping the futureSponges: Glue of the reefA dive pioneer turns 80 on Bonaire

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
Introducing the *NEW* Air Integrated Shearwater Peregrine TX Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #shearwater #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-computers https://shearwater.com Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. 00:00 Introduction 04:37 Peregrine TX Unboxing 07:25 Peregrine TX Hands On 19:53 Peregrine TX Review 23:57 Ad Time 24:59 See Ya!

Introducing the *NEW* Air Integrated Shearwater Peregrine TX Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #shearwater

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS
Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-computers

https://shearwater.com

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.
00:00 Introduction
04:37 Peregrine TX Unboxing
07:25 Peregrine TX Hands On
19:53 Peregrine TX Review
23:57 Ad Time
24:59 See Ya!

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5BNTZDRUVBRkUwRDU3N0FF

Shearwater Peregrine TX Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #shearwater

Scuba.com Affiliate Link: https://imp.i302817.net/AWm4d7 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. 00:00 Introduction 00:52 Ad Time 01:51 Signal Methods 04:07 Basic Hand Signals 09:56 Scuba Number Hand Signals 11:09 Hand Signals for Things 14:14 Airway Signals 16:16 Surface Hand Signals

Scuba.com Affiliate Link:
https://imp.i302817.net/AWm4d7

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.
00:00 Introduction
00:52 Ad Time
01:51 Signal Methods
04:07 Basic Hand Signals
09:56 Scuba Number Hand Signals
11:09 Hand Signals for Things
14:14 Airway Signals
16:16 Surface Hand Signals

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzE1QTJBMEI3NjI4Rjk5

Scuba Essential Hand Signals #scuba #signal

@dekkerlundquist5938 #ASKMARK Hello Mark, while out diving recently I talked to an experienced diver who was diving with twins but did not have any manifold on them, i.e. each cylinder had a first stage with a primary and an SPG. One cylinder had the low pressure inflator for his BC. What are the pros and cons of a manifold setup versus independent twins? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. 00:00 Introduction 00:40 What's the point of independent twins? 01:06 Answer

@dekkerlundquist5938
#ASKMARK Hello Mark, while out diving recently I talked to an experienced diver who was diving with twins but did not have any manifold on them, i.e. each cylinder had a first stage with a primary and an SPG. One cylinder had the low pressure inflator for his BC. What are the pros and cons of a manifold setup versus independent twins?

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.
00:00 Introduction
00:40 What's the point of independent twins?
01:06 Answer

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS44QjI0MDE3MzFCMUVBQTkx

What's The Point of Independent Twins? #askmark

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x