Scuba Diver ANZ Issue 84 Out Now

News round-up

A win for nature as plans for massive saltworks at Ningaloo withdrawn, HEAD acquires Aqualung, Australia leads on ocean protection at United Nations Ocean Conference, and the launch of a new digital book on how to avoid decompression sickness.

Australia

Jayne Jenkins waxes lyrical about the seahorse population that can be found in Chowder Bay, in Sydney Harbour, and how an ambitious captive-rearing programme is paying dividends.

Indonesia

Don Silcock takes a closer look at what makes Raja Ampat such a hotspot for marine life – and such a Mecca for scuba divers.

The Philippines

Adrian Stacey was a competitor in Dauin last year, and in 2025 he was invited back to the competition, but this time to act as one of the judges.

Divers Alert Network

Francois Burman, PE, MSc, and JoAnn Haack, MSE, offer some hints and advice on what you should consider when you are going on a dive trip that is off the beaten track.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

The Divers Alert Network team offer advice on diving following a Nissen fundoplication, and diving after suffering a fracture.

GO Diving Show ANZ 2025

On 6-7 September, the GO Diving Show ANZ – undoubtedly the premier diving event in Australia – rolls back into Sydney’s Olympic Park and, as with last year’s inaugural show, it is jam-packed with fantastic speakers, interactive elements and much, much more.

Mustard’s Masterclass

Alex Mustard gives his opinion on a piece of software that eliminates pesky backscatter.

The Philippines

Informative guide to Dauin, Negros Oriental in the Philippines, offering details of the eco-friendly Silver Reef Dive Resort, and the amazing diving that is on offer in the surrounding waters.

Diving With… Taylor Ladd-Hudson

PT Hirschfield chats with the teenage marine life educator and shark advocate who counts Valerie Taylor as her mentor.

TECH:

Closed-circuit rebreather Don Silcock recounts his experiences of his first week getting to grips with his closed-circuit rebreather.

What’s New

New products to market, including the Fourth Element Argonaut in teal, mini divelights from SeaLife, the Mares Power Plana LT fins and Force X mask.

Test Extra

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 dive light.