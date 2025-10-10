Scuba Diver ANZ Issue 85 Out Now

Click here for the Latest Edition of Scuba Diver ANZ

News round-up

Climate Change Authority calls for bolder action, Emperor Divers opens dive centre in the Solomons, and Solitude hosts a special liveaboard trip

with the Avelo System.

Australia, part one

John Magee looks at how the Great Barrier Reef came into being, and the heroic efforts that have protected this incredible living structure for future generations.

Indonesia

Daniel Brinckmann boards the Solitude Adventurer for an eye-opening trip through the Banda Sea.

South Africa

Deborah Dickson-Smith makes the long trek to South Africa, and finds the exhilarating diving off Sodwana Bay something that takes your breath away.

Divers Alert Network

The Divers Alert Network experts discuss gas purity, and ask ‘do you know what’s in your air?’.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

Topics up for discussion this issue include Mast Cell Activation Syndrome and DCS, and Oxygen Ear.

Mustard’s Masterclass

Alex Mustard focuses his attention on sunbursts.

Off the Beaten Track

Don Silcock kicks off a new series focusing on some of the more-remote destinations he has visited, and the challenges associated with organising a dive trip to those places.

Diving With… Natalie Anderson

PT Hirschfield chats with Seattle’s six gill shark advocate Natalie Anderson about her long-awaited trip Down Under.

Conservation Corner

Robin Philippo, Director TRACC Borneo, shines a spotlight on some of the dive-focused conservation projects in Malaysia.

Tempted by Tech

Dedicated recreational diver Adrian Stacey heads out to North Stradbroke Island for Manta Lodge’s annual Tech Weekend and gets to experience trydives on two CCRs.

Vanuatu

Nigel Marsh heads to Port Vila to see how the natural disasters that have hit the country in recent time, including a massive earthquake, have impacted the dive sites.

New Zealand, part two

Judy Ormanday finds a plethora of magnificent dive sites when she visits New Zealand’s South Island.

What’s New

New products coming to market, including the DynamicNord RBC-40 BCD, Mares MC100 and MC70 knives, Seac Iena mask, Wettie Warmaz heating system, and the Shark Trust

clothing range from Rapanui.

Test Extra

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the Seac Style-S fins.