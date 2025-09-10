Scuba Diver ANZ Issue 85 Out Now

News round-up

Calls for global action against plastic pollution, MIDE celebrates a successful event in Malaysia, and a new species of manta ray is discovered in the Atlantic Ocean.

Australia

Imogen Manins heads to a popular Victoria pier dive site in Warn Marin/Western Port Bay, Bunurong Country – a true hotspot for the elusive weedy seadragon.

The Maldives

Stuart Philpott joins the new-in-2025 Maldives Master for his first-ever liveaboard adventure in an archipelago he has visited many times, but always land-based.

Palau

Marine biologist and underwater photography guide Tiani Dun waxes lyrical about diving in the Palau Marine Sanctuary.

Divers Alert Network

Hints and advice on learning to recognise if your buddy is experiencing neurological DCS.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

The Divers Alert Network specialists discuss whether itchy hands are a skin bend or a marine life injury.

Mustard’s Masterclass

Alex Mustard turns his attention to Autofocus.

Unique Australian Marine Life

Nigel Marsh takes a closer look at Ken’s cuttlefish.

Diving With… Nigel Marsh

PT Hirschfield chats with author and underwater photojournalist Nigel Marsh about his decades-long quest to further what’s known about marine life species.

Conservation Corner

Part two of our focus on conservation projects and citizen science expeditions you can get involved with.

TECH: Australia

Josh Richards and the Soggy Wombats embark on a quest to discover what lies beyond a tantalising gap in the photogrammetry data for Pines Cave.

Indonesia

John Magee is entranced by the diverse selection of dive sites and marine life around Alor in Indonesia.

New Zealand, part one

In this two-part series, Judy Ormandy will highlight the rich and varied diving opportunities that can be found in Aotearoa New Zealand.

What’s New

New products coming to market, including the Teal version of Fourth Element’s Seeker mask, the SuBlue Navbow+ sea scooter, a host of accessories for the SeaLife SportDiver S smartphone housing, and funky wetsuits from DynamicNord.

Test Extra

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the well- specced but equally well-priced Seac Tablet dive computer.