Gear Review: ProShot Dive Universal iPhone Case

Prodive iPhone case

Last Updated on June 17, 2024 by Steve Weinman

If you’re here, you likely want to capture your underwater adventures. Modern phones have incredible cameras, allowing you to shoot, edit and share your experiences from one device. But to take your phone under water, you need a reliable underwater housing. Enter ProShot’s Universal iPhone Dive Case, sponsored by scuba.com.

Dive-Case Features

The ProShot dive-case is waterproof down to 40m and includes a 12-month iPhone protection guarantee. If the case fails within the first year, ProShot will replace it and, if your iPhone is damaged due to a defective case, it will reimburse you for a new phone.

The case fits various models from the iPhone 6 to the iPhone 14, and possibly future models if Apple doesn’t change the design significantly.

Design and Functionality

ProShot Dive Universal iPhone Case
ProShot Dive Universal iPhone Case

The dive-case features a large front window to accommodate different camera placements on iPhone models. It allows for fixed colour filters to balance the blue or green hues of underwater environments, essential if you’re not using a video light.

ProShot Dive Universal iPhone Case
Three colour filters are included

The case is constructed in two parts: a spring-loaded internal frame with foam sections to secure your phone, and a solid outer section with an over-seal and two locking clasps.

ProShot Dive Universal iPhone Case
The case is made in two parts

Mounting and Accessories

On the exterior, the case includes a two-knuckle GoPro-style mount for various accessories and a floating handle. Foam sections around the case ensure that it floats if dropped.

The case has two mechanical buttons that align with your iPhone’s buttons, allowing you to take photos and videos under water. You won’t be able to use the touchscreen, but ProShot offers an app to cycle through photo and video modes using these buttons.

ProShot Dive Universal iPhone Case
Two-button operation

Unboxing and Setup

The ProShot dive-case comes in a sleek EVA case with a zippered opening. Inside, the case is secured with elastic straps to prevent movement. It includes a floating handle, colour filters and foam inserts for smaller iPhones. The foam inserts are self-adhesive and help prevent the phone rattling.

ProShot Dive Universal iPhone Case
EVA case
ProShot Dive Universal iPhone Case
Foam inserts for smaller phones

Practical Use

To use the case, download the ProShot app, place your phone inside and seal it. The app allows you to control your phone’s camera using the external buttons. The case and handle together weigh 300g and measure 195 x 36 x 132mm.

Performance

The ProShot dive-case has a strong build with a clear acrylic screen and features buttons to switch modes and take photos. The spring-loaded internal frame holds your phone securely, and the added foam inserts help with smaller phone models. The handle is grippy and hollow, aiding buoyancy adjustments.

ProShot Dive Universal iPhone Case
Grippy, hollow handle

Final Thoughts

The Pro Shot Universal iPhone Dive Case is a robust and user-friendly underwater housing, ideal for scuba divers wanting to capture their underwater experiences. It comes with a 12-month warranty, covering both the case and your phone, making it a reliable choice.

The case and accessories are priced at $160, with the optional red filter pack costing $30 extra.

For more information, visit scuba.com and explore its range of dive-gear. Share your thoughts on the ProShot case in the comments and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more scuba-diving content. Safe diving, everyone!

