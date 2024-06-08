Squeeze bigger phones into latest SeaLife housing

Last Updated on June 8, 2024 by Steve Weinman

The SportDiver Ultra, the latest offering from SeaLife, is an enlarged version of its underwater housing that is able to accommodate iPhones but also the larger Android smartphones.

It makes use of the same free SportDiver iOS and Android app as the existing SportDiver but is slightly longer. Internal dimensions of 183 x 80 x 120cm compare to the SportDiver’s 165 x 80 x 97mm.

It also has a lens port able to support the lens cluster popular with large Android models such as the Samsung S21, S23, and S24 Ultra.

The heavy-duty SeaLife housing allows photos and videos to be taken using a smartphone down to a depth of 40m. Made of a combination of polycarbonate, stainless steel, aluminium and optical-grade glass, it weighs 641g and is said to be close to neutrally buoyant, depending on the salinity of the waters being dived.

Interior of the SportDiver Ultra with phone in place

The housing is said to be easy to hold and use even when wearing gloves, and features a large shutter lever and rear control buttons. Through the SportDiver app a Power-Save mode can be applied to temporarily turn off the phone’s camera and dim the display, with only a touch to any button needed to reactivate it.

Playback mode shows full-size photos and videos with a vertical thumbnail strip provided to keep track of the images, and all files are saved automatically to the phone’s camera roll.

The SportDiver Ultra housing automatically connects to the phone and app using Bluetooth Low Energy wireless technology. Powered by two AAA batteries claimed to last for more than 50 hours of continuous use, power consumption is said to be ultra-low.

The SportDiver Ultra’s door is sealed with a TPE O-ring and cam-lock sealing latch, and dual leak alarms are fitted. These consist of an internal moisture alarm and a vacuum-pressure alarm, designed to alert the diver using on-screen warnings, audio and an LED signal in the event of the waterproof seal being compromised.

The interior design has been modified to make it less sensitive to moisture caused by opening the door in a damp environment.

SportDiver Ultra PRO 2500 set, with light, tray and handle

The SportDiver housing features seven 1/4-20 tripod mount options, and a removable underwater colour-correction filter is included. Recommended retail price is £315.

The new housing is also available as a SportDiver Ultra PRO 2500 set (SL 406), complete with light, tray and handle, for £729.

A “fit-guide” on the SeaLife website shows at a glance whether your phone will fit into the SportDiver or SportDiver Ultra housing.

Also on Divernet: COLOUR-CORRECTION FOR DIVERS USING PHONES, CLOSING IN: SEALIFE MICRO / REEFMASTER DOME LENS, BRIGHT ADDITION TO SEA DRAGON RANGE, SEALIFE REEFMASTER RM-4K CAMERA