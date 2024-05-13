The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Close call: Time to enter CUPOTY 6

Close-up: Liang Fu came second in the Underwater category of CUPOTY 5 with his sea larva photograph Heart Of The Sea
Liang Fu came second in the Underwater category of CUPOTY 5 with his sea larva photograph Heart Of The Sea

The search is on to find the next Close-up Photographer of the Year, and that includes those underwater shots. Entrants have until 14 July to be in with a chance of winning not only the overall title but £2,500 cash, a trophy and a suite of photo apps.

CUPotY is an annual competition aimed at revealing hidden wonders of the world through close-up, macro and micro photography. It is open to anyone of any age, from any country, creating their work using any camera, phone or microscope.

There are two new categories among the total of 11 this year but it is ‘Underwater' that is relevant for divers, though there might be some crossover with other categories. There is also a Young CUPOTY section for entrants aged 17 or under.

The total prize-fund money has increased to almost £9,000, with each category winner taking home £250 plus a universal licence for three apps – Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher.

The Top 100 images are selected by a jury of 17 experts and appear permanently in the winners’ gallery on the CUPOTY website.

Last year's CUPOTY 5 competition is said to have attracted almost 12,000 entries from 67 countries. Winning and shortlisted entries can be seen here.

If you enter before the “Early Bird” deadline of 31 May this year you save 10% on entry fees, which range from £10 for one image through £20 for six up to £40 for 30 (Young CUPOTY entries cost £5 for up to 15 images). The final deadline for entry is 14 July, with the last date for receiving images 21 July.

Also on Divernet: Shrimp & star bag Underwater Close-up win, 10 underwater close-ups that seduced judges

