DPG Masters imaging contest underway

The latest of the long-established DPG Masters Underwater Imaging Competitions for underwater photographers and videographers has just been launched.

Open to competitors at all levels from novice to professional, US-based DPG (DivePhotoGuide) describes the 2025 contest as the “world championship” of such events, with more than US $85,000-worth of resort and liveaboard dive-trips and camera gear on offer as category prizes.

DPG Masters logo

There are 10 categories: Unrestricted, Traditional, Macro, Wide Angle, Over-Under, Conservation, Portfolio, Compact, Cold Water, and Short Film.

The photographer or film-maker behind the top entry among the category winners will be crowned DPG Grand Master 2025 and will attract a correspondingly high-value prize, as well as what is promised to be extensive public exposure of their work.

“This year, DPG Masters is the biggest it’s ever been,” say competition organisers Joe Tepper and Ian Bongso-Seldrup. “The total prize pool is the largest we’ve had, with awesome dive-trips and imaging equipment up for grabs.

2024 Best of Show video winner was Eiko Jones (DPG)

“Our record 10 categories give amateurs and pros alike an opportunity to win, no matter their speciality or camera system. We can’t wait to find out who will be this year’s DPG Grand Master!”

The judging panel consists of Nicolas Remy, Jennifer Hayes, Jill Heinerth, Álvaro ‘Mekan’ Herrero, Kate Jonker and Aaron Wong. Entries, which are accepted only if they have not won an award in any previous competition, must be received by 1 December, 2025.

The fee is US $10 per entry and, as in previous events, 15% of the entry proceeds are to be donated to marine-conservation efforts. For full details of rules and prizes and to enter the competition, visit the DPG Masters 2025 website. The best of last year’s winning entries can also be seen on Divernet.