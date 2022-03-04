Photo-call for UN World Oceans Day

The ninth annual UN World Oceans Day photography competition is now open for entries, just over three months before the 8 June global event.

Divers can enter their imagery free of charge to be in with a chance of having it recognised and displayed online on the day. The contest is co-organised by the UN Division for Ocean Affairs & the Law of the Sea, DivePhotoGuide (DPG) and other bodies, their objective being “to capture the beauty of the ocean as well as the challenges it faces”.

“Enter your images and share them with the world to inspire people to make a difference, take collective action for the oceans, and contribute to conservation and preservation of the oceans that bring us life!” says underwater photographer Ellen Cuylaerts, the competition curator.

This year’s UN World Oceans theme is “Revitalisation, Collective Action for the Ocean” and one of the six competition themes is “Revitalisation”, with the organisers hoping to receive sets of three images that capture hope and collaboration.

Two of the other thematic categories are regulars – “Above Water Seascapes” and “Underwater Seascapes” – but there are also three new ones: “Nature-Based Solutions & Ocean Exploration”; “Ocean Critters” and “Coastal Communities”. These five are all single-image categories, although entrants are allowed to enter up to three images per category.

Ninth Annual UN World Oceans Day Photo Competition 2022. CREDIT: Kevin De Vree

Closing date for entering the competition is 15 April. For full details of the rules, the judging panel and how to enter, visit DPG’s dedicated competition minisite, and find out about the events around World Oceans Day here.