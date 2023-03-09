Planet Ocean theme for UN photo contest

Advertisements

“Planet Ocean: Tides Are Changing” is the theme for the 2023 UN World Oceans Day Photo Competition, which has just opened for global submissions.

The competition is held each year to complement the 8 June celebrations at UN Headquarters in New York. Open to all and free to enter, this year marks the contest’s 10th anniversary.

Photographers are invited to enter in any of six categories: “Ocean Is Life”, “The Wonderful World of Tides”, “Putting the Ocean First”, “No Time to Waste”, “Underwater Seascapes” and “Big and Small Underwater Faces.”

The competition is once again curated by underwater photographer Ellen Cuylaerts, for judging by an international panel of experts. Winning submissions are announced during the UN World Oceans Day (UN WOD) event in New York, which is broadcast live on UNTV.

Underwater Seascapes 2022 entry by Damir Zurub

UN WOD began in 2008 to celebrate the ocean and its importance to the planet and its people, while raising awareness about the many threats it faces.

Underwater photo and video website DivePhotoGuide (DPG) co-ordinates the competition in collaboration with the UN Division for Ocean Affairs & the Law of the Sea, Oceanic Global, Nausicaa and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO.

Information and rules, as well as galleries showing past competition-winners, can be found on the DPG site. Online entries are accepted through to 23 April.

