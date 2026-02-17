TigerShark Quick-Release System for Photographers

While walking through the DEMA Show in Orlando last year, I came across an exhibitor called TigerSharkGear. They had a rather interesting assortment of compact, low-profile, modular hardware for underwater photographers. Two items, in particular, caught my eye.

An assortment of compact, low-profile, modular hardware for underwater photographers offered by TigerShark comprised of one magnetic bayonet system for wet lenses, double-ended QuickBall™, TigerShark QuickBase™, QuickHook™ and QuickRing™ .

The first was the QuickBall™, a compact, 3-inch quick-disconnect arm section featuring a standard 1-inch ball at each end. The second was the QuickBase™, a 2.5-inch-tall base adapter with a 1-inch mounting ball and the same quick-disconnect mechanism.

Lightweight Engineering

Picking up the double-ended QuickBall™, I was surprised by how lightweight it felt. Constructed from marine-grade aluminum, the QuickBall™ weighs approximately 2.1 oz (59.5g). For comparison, a standard Ultralight arm clamp weighs 2.4 oz (68g). Even more shocking: it is 4.9 oz (138.9g) lighter than one of my Kraken Sports Double-Ball Quick Disconnect (KR-BBQD) arm segments.

Comparison: Most quick-disconnect solutions from brands like AOI, Flex-Arm, Kraken and UltraLight average 4 inches in length and are quite robust. While great for strobes, I find them too bulky for focus lights.

TigerShark QuickBall™ with their features Twist-lock system.

The key to TigerShark’s system is an inventive twist-lock mechanism. One side features a threaded sleeve that secures the joining end. To make alignment effortless, both ends are fitted with small magnets. As soon as the components are near each other, the magnets snap them into place. TigerShark promotes this as a one-handed system, designed for easy engagement and disengagement.

TigerShark QuickBall™ & QuickBase™. The QuickBase™ features a flat base compatible with M5 or 1/4-20 threaded screws, making it easy to mount on almost any housing.

The QuickBase™ adapter uses the same mechanism and includes two stainless M5 screws for installation, though it works just as well with standard 1/4-20 screws.

Real-World Application

While I could certainly make use of the double-ended QuickBall™ model, looking at the four 1/4-20 mounting points on my Nauticam NA-Z8 housing, a lightbulb went off. In addition to my two stock ball mounts, I realized I could add a QuickBase™ adapter for another focus light.

TigerShark QuickBase™ by a pair of 1/4-20 threaded screws atop my Nauticam NA-Z8 housing.

While two lights are usually sufficient for night diving, the consensus for blackwater photography is that three or four lights are ideal. However, adding more gear adds a “wrinkle”: the need to freely remove a light to use it for creative backlighting.

Traditional quick-disconnect setups are heavy. A single Kraken KR-BBQD segment weighs 7 oz (198.4g). When you add two Ultralight arm clamps, you’ve added nearly 3/4 lb (335.5g) to your rig. By switching to the TigerShark system, I reduced the number of clamps needed and kept my housing’s profile low for easier packing.



Putting It to the Test

I headed to the Blue Heron Bridge to test the system. For this trial, I brought my heavy Kraken Hydra 6000 WRGBU video light and the smaller Hydra 1500 WSR focus light. Each was fitted with a TigerShark QuickBall™ via an Ultralight clamp.



First Impressions: The sturdiness of the QuickBase™ felt no different than a standard 1-inch ball adapter. However, I did find one small grievance: the system isn’t quite as “quick” as models from AOI, Flex-Arm, or Kraken. The twist-lock requires reasonable thumb and forefinger dexterity to thread and unthread the sleeve. While I was able to do this one-handed with some practice, I suspect it would be difficult to perform while wearing thick gloves.

For me, this is a minor pitfall compared to the benefit of easily removing a light for creative shots. The magnetic auto-alignment is a slick feature, and the QuickBase™ is a viable, ultralight solution for streamlining a rig.



Long-Term Durability

The Locking Mechanism: The twist-lock system features stainless-steel bearings (circled in red) to provide a tactile “click” when locked. While efficient, the mix of steel and aluminum requires regular rinsing to prevent galvanic corrosion.

My one concern involves two tiny stainless-steel bearings on the male end of the joint. These provide a “ratchet” feel to confirm the sleeve is locked. Combining dissimilar metals like steel and aluminum in saltwater always carries a risk of galvanic corrosion, which could eventually seize the mechanism.That said, after two months of repeated seawater exposure, everything is working perfectly. I plan to keep using it until it tells me otherwise—only time will tell how it holds up in the long run. For the moment, it is a great little device with a lot of potential.