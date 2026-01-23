Great Scuba Drive duo discuss their mammoth roadtrip through the UK

Rico Anselmi and Sophie Shields, aka the Great Scuba Drive team, take to the UK Stage at the GO Diving Show (28 February / 1 March) to discuss their epic month-long roadtrip through England, Wales and Scotland.

An experienced multi-agency Specialty Scuba Dive Instructor for both SSI and PADI, HSE Scuba qualified, and with a passion for the marine environment, Rico teaches a variety of courses and leads guided dives at Porthkerris Divers, Cornwall. Last year he had the exciting opportunity to collaborate with the BBC and other production companies on projects like the One Show and Deadly 60. Rico is now exploring deeper into the world of diving media, eager to share his knowledge and experiences with fellow enthusiasts.

Currently a third year BA Marine and Natural History Photography student at Falmouth University on a Professional Placement Year at Porthkerris Divers, Cornwall, Sophie is an SSI and PADI Divemaster and is HSE Scuba qualified. As an award-winning photographer, being based at Porthkerris during the octopus bloom in the summer of 2025 was a complete joy.

Join them as they discuss the Great Scuba Drive, which took the duo from Cornwall’s rocky coves to Scotland’s frozen lochs. Twenty-eight November days diving quarries, coves, beaches, and lochs; saltwater and freshwater, experiencing every kind of British weather and all captured on camera.

The GO Diving Show 2026

As well as the Main Stage line-up, the dedicated stages – the UK Stage, the Tech Stage and the Inspiration/Photo Stage – also boast a fantastic array of speakers, ranging from old favourites like tech gurus Paul Toomer and Mark Powell, underwater photographers Lawson Wood and Anne & Phil Medcalf, to new faces such as snorkel pros Emma and Gordon Taylor, underwater archaeologist Duncan Ross, extreme freediver Nick Fazah, and tech experts Barry McGill, Ahmed Gabr, and Dominic Robinson.

Each of the speakers on the dedicated stages are only appearing on one of the days, so with so many different options to choose from over the Saturday and Sunday, why not make a weekend of it?

There is plenty to keep you occupied. As well as the superlative array of speakers over the weekend, there are also a host of interactive features, including a VR technical wreck dive, the Nautical Archaeology Society’s ‘shipwreck’ to learn survey techniques, breath-hold workshops with NoTanx Freediving, the marine biology zone with Just One Ocean, and new for 2026, your chance to take part in research with Imperial College London, which has been conducting various studies into diving, as well as peruse diving gear from days gone by with the Historical Diving Society.

All these attractions are scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, tour operators, dive centres, retailers, artists and much more. Get inspired for your next dive adventure, check out the latest gear, and look at where your training will take you next.

