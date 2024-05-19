Heinerth’s Diving Into The Darkness: Join virtual screening 

An early opportunity for divers to view the much-anticipated Jill Heinerth documentary Diving Into The Darkness – and also to question her about it afterwards – comes during the week of 9-15 June, at the invitation of the Scuba Diver magazine team.

One of the world’s greatest living cave-divers, Canadian explorer Heinerth has been involved in some of the most demanding and celebrated expeditions, from surveying the world’s longest caves in Mexico to discovering giant iceberg caves in Antarctica.

Extreme cave-diving is both about team and individual effort

Making the Diving Into The Darkness documentary

Juxtaposed with some of these epic dives, the 96-minute documentary includes intimate interviews and animated flashbacks to Heinerth’s younger years, helping to explain her motivation for taking part in such extreme challenges.

More than 100 of her friends have died in the depths, but she maintains that each adventure brings her a step closer to becoming the woman she wished she had met as a child.

The film has already won Best Documentary Feature award at this year’s Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and Outstanding Excellence award at the Documentaries Without Borders event.

Pre-order a virtual ticket for $10 (less than £8) now and you will be ready to stream the film no diver will want to miss.

Your virtual ticket includes unlimited repeat viewing of Diving Into The Darkness during the week (note that this is non-shareable or transferable) and, on the final day (15 June), an invitation and link to join Jill Heinerth and her director Nays Baghai for a virtual Q&A session.

