Lady Musgrave Experience Empowers Guests With Reef Conservation Opportunities.

Lady Musgrave Experience’s newest addition, the Reef Sanctuary Pontoon, is a state of the art educational platform anchored in the pristine waters of Lady Musgrave Island lagoon.

Launched in 2024, this pioneering venture offers guests an immersive opportunity to engage in marine conservation and citizen science, redefining the way they experience and protect the Great Barrier Reef.

Reef Sanctuary compliments the flagship Lady Musgrave HQ Pontoon (LMHQ) by providing a dedicated floating classroom on the reef, perfect for large groups and eco-conscious travellers.

Like LMHQ, it boasts an underwater observatory and is completely wind and solar powered, operating with a zero-carbon footprint and reflecting Lady Musgrave Experience’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

Beyond traditional Tourism

Beyond traditional tourism, Reef Sanctuary serves as a hub for marine education and research where guests can participate in hands-on conservation activities, contributing to reef monitoring and data collection efforts.

These activities include the popular Marine Biologist for a Day Program where guests are led by Marine Biologists to record data for the Citizen Science program, Eye on the Reef, which is used by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority.

This interactive approach fosters a deeper connection to the reef and empowers individuals to become active participants in its protection and preservation.

Reef Sanctuary’s transformation from an abandoned structure to a cutting-edge educational platform was spearheaded by Brett Lakey, Director of Lady Musgrave Experience.

Brett’s dedication to marine conservation and sustainable tourism was instrumental in revitalising the pontoon and creating a space where education and enjoyment can coexist

“Reef Sanctuary gives us more opportunities to pass on our knowledge and love for the Great Barrier Reef and Lady Musgrave Island,” Brett said.

“We identified that our guests were looking to not only experience the reef, but learn and understand the ecosystem and play a part in its protection.

“We are so proud that we can now offer a dedicated experience where guests can learn from our Master Reef Guides and actively participate in conservation efforts.”

Indigenous Rangers

Lady Musgrave Experience works closely with Indigenous rangers to foster a more comprehensive conservation approach, with learnings from traditional knowledge.

Situated in the Southern Great Barrier Reef, Lady Musgrave Island is a heart-shaped coral cay and the southernmost island of the Bunker Group, offering a serene alternative to other reef destinations.

The island is home to migratory birds and nesting sea turtles and is surrounded by a pristine lagoon teeming with tropical fish, manta rays and colourful coral.

Lady Musgrave Experience provides the perfect platform for guests to enjoy direct access to the Great Barrier Reef, complete with opportunities for snorkelling, diving, island tours and guided education programs.

About Lady Musgrave Experience

Lady Musgrave Experience is a family-run business that operates from Bundaberg, Queensland. Guests enjoy transfers to Lady Musgrave Island on a luxury 35m catamaran with morning tea and a reef presentation by Marine Biologists.

On arrival at the Lady Musgrave Island lagoon, guests transfer to the luxury Lady Musgrave HQ Pontoon, complete with family friendly amenities including hot showers, before they enjoy time snorkelling or diving in the lagoon, an expert guided tour of Lady Musgrave Island, a glass-bottom boat tour, and a buffet style lunch. Afternoon tea is served on the journey back to Bundaberg, or for those lucky enough to be staying overnight, guests are shown to their glamping tents to sleep on the reef.

During the winter months Lady Musgrave Experience also operated Whale Watching half-day tours from Bundaberg, giving guests the opportunity to witness Humpback Whales breaching and playing along the Humpback Highway from a luxury catamaran with 360 degree observation decks.