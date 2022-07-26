Last Minute Komodo with Pindito Liveaboard

MASSIVE LAST MINUTE-DISCOUNT on Komodo trips with Pindito next month

In April, Pindito celebrated its 30th birthday, an impressive milestone for any business, let alone a dive boat.

Next month is your chance to join Pindito, one of the most famous and sought-after liveaboard experiences, for a massive 30% off departure from Bali on the 17th and 30th of August.

The Pindito crew will take you on a relaxing and leisurely cruise around the World Heritage Komodo. Onboard you can dive, relax with a book in the tropical sun, snorkel, or paddleboard. We expect to see Komodo Dragons, Manta Rays and Whale Sharks.

With no fixed itineraries, everyone gets treated to calm and spectacular diving and snorkelling. This trip is perfectly suited for non-diving partners too.

There are individually air-conditioned cabins for 16 guests and an evening drink is complimentary, as is Nitrox for divers.

Pindito invites you to go with the flow and welcomes you on board in their fourth decade of adventures to the most beautiful places on Earth.

Email Pindito AU/NZ representative Simon Mustoe at simon@wildiaries.com or telephone/SMS +61(0) 405 220 830.

17th August departure

PRICE (AUD) from AU$5,013 pp twin share (non-diving), AU$5,571 pp twin share (diving)

WHERE AND WHEN 17th – 27th August, Bali to Bali

30th August departure

PRICE (AUD) from AU$5,486 pp twin share (non-diving), AU$6,095 pp twin share (diving)

WHERE AND WHEN 30th August – 10th September, Bali to Labuan Bajo (Flores)

