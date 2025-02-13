Protecting the marine environment for future generations

Scientist, conservationist and ocean advocate Dr David Jones will be on the UK Stage at the GO Diving Show in March, introducing three talented young scientists from the University of Portsmouth to talk about their research and how it is making a difference in marine conservation.

Kelsey-Marie Cadd will be speaking about producing two artificial habitats for the spiny seahorse and the short-snouted seahorse that will encourage growth of the species, stabilise the sediment and promote the expansion of seagrass.

Joe Sargent will be talking about the degradation of kelp reefs (Laminaria sp.) around the Isle of Wight, the possible cause of the decline and the reason behind the expansion of other macroalgal species in the region.

Georgia Sharpe-Harris will be speaking about the intertidal broad leaf forests that are found around many estuaries in the UK. These unique coastal habitats have some interesting analogies with tropical mangroves and further understanding of this rich ecosystem will help to ensure that it is protected in the future.

All three will be talking about their research and the impact it can have on protecting the marine environment for future generations. They will also available over the whole weekend, along with interactive displays and equipment, at the Just One Ocean marine biology zone (stand 1051 in Hall One near the Tech Stage and the Royal Navy).

Dr Jones has been a regular speaker at GO Diving Shows over the years and has spoken on numerous subjects. He now devotes his time to preserving the oceans for future generations through his charity Just One Ocean. The charity is focussed on science, education and communication, and supports several innovative marine research projects as part of its mission.

The GO Diving Show

The GO Diving Show – the only consumer dive and travel show in the UK – returns to the NAEC Stoneleigh on 1-2 March 2025, just in time to kick off the new season, and promises a weekend full of interactive, educational, inspirational and fun content.

As well as the Main Stage – this time headlined by TV star, author and adventurer Steve Backshall, making a welcome return to the GO Diving Show after a few years away, along with NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut and Head of Scientific Research at DEEP Dawn Kernagis, fellow TV presenter, author and perennial favourite Monty Halls, Dr Timmy Gambin, who will be discussing Malta's rich maritime and wartime heritage, and the dynamic duo of explorers Rannva Joermundsson and Maria Bollerup, who will be talking about their recent Expedition Buteng in Indonesia – there are again dedicated stages for UK diving, technical diving, underwater photography and inspirational tales. Andy Torbet will be MCing the Main Stage once again, as well as giving a presentation on the challenges of shooting technical diving for TV shows.

Along with the stages, there are a host of interactive elements – the ever-popular Cave, the giant trydive pool, the immersive virtual reality tech-wreck dive, breath-hold workshops and lining-out drills, marine biology zone and, new for 2025, your chance to try your hand at wreck mapping with the Nautical Archaeology Society and their ‘shipwreck' – all scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, dive centres, retailers and much more.

This year also sees the NoTanx Zero2Hero competition taking centre-stage. This competition, aimed at newbie freedivers, will see an initial 12 candidates undergo training with Marcus Greatwood and the NoTanx team in London in late-February. Then five selected finalists will compete at the GO Diving Show over the March weekend, including static apnea sessions in the pool, to find the overall winner, who will get a week-long trip to Marsa Shagra Eco-Village, courtest of Oonasdivers. Click here to register for your chance to compete.

Advance tickets now available!

Buy your day ticket now for £17.50 + booking fee and be ready for an educational, exciting and inspirational experience! Or with so many speakers over the two days, plus all the interactive displays and exhibitors to visit, why not make it a weekend, and snap up a two-day ticket for £25 + booking fee? Group ticket prices for 10+ people are also available if you are coming with your centre/club members. Book tickets on Go Diving Show website.

And as always, the ticket price includes complimentary parking. And under-16s go free of charge, so bring the kids along for a fabulous family day out!