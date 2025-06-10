Scuba Diver ANZ Issue 82 Out Now

Magazine Subscriptions
Scuba Diver ANZ Issue 82

News round-up
Rork Media acquires the Scuba Show and California Diving News, CSIRO study finds less plastic on Australia’s beaches, and a report on the Ocean Lovers Festival.

Australia
Off the southern coast of Victoria, beneath the busy shipping lanes and wind-stirred waters, lies a world of twisted steel, coral encrustations, and ghostly shipwrecks, and Kerrie Burow reckons it represents some of the best wreck diving in the country.

The Galapagos, part one
The Galapagos Islands are an archipelago like no other! This unique collection of islands have been the inspiration for many documentaries over the years. They are also at the top of many diver’s bucket lists, including Adrian Stacey’s! Over the following two issues, he will explain why! This month, he looks at what makes the Galapagos so special, and
next month, will recount his liveaboard journey through the islands.

Divers Alert Network
A DAN member recounts his experience of being sick at depth and highlights the importance of regulator clearing.

DAN Medical Q&A
The Divers Alert Network experts discuss muffled hearing and ears feeling full post-dive.

Unique Australian Marine Life
Nigel Marsh takes a closer look at the unusual sculptured toadfish.

Diving With… Judy Ormandy
PT Hirschfield chats with the NZ-based obstetrician who’s passionate about ice, wrecks and critters.

Conservation Corner
In just over two decades, Raja Ampat has gone from an obscure backwater into one of the world’s most-coveted diving destinations, as Don Silcock reveals.

TECH: The Philippines
When he was asked if he wanted to dive on a virgin aircraft carrier shipwreck, Samir Alhafith didn’t need long to say ‘yes’.

Australia
Dr Terry Cummins ventures to the very far north of Queensland to explore the remote reefs and islands, including the famed Raine Island, home to one of the largest green turtle nesting sites in the world.

Indonesia
Epic liveaboard trip through the Indonesian archipelago.

What’s New
New products coming to market, including the Fourth Element Tidal robe, the Mares Puck Lite dive computer, SeaLife SportDiver S smartphone housing, the Mares Prestige BCD, and the SeaLife Sea Dragon Duo 10K+ Colour Boost video lights.

Test Extra
Daniel Brinckmann rates and reviews the Scubapro Navigator Lite back-inflate BCD.

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@jaketarren #askmark Heyo! Been learning about sidemount and I'm having a hard time finding a clear example of how to rig the tanks. I know it'll be covered in the training, but I need to know what to get before I take the class, there isn't a good sidemount shop near me. Can you show how sidemount tanks and deco/stage tanks are rigged please?

@jaketarren
#askmark Heyo! Been learning about sidemount and I'm having a hard time finding a clear example of how to rig the tanks. I know it'll be covered in the training, but I need to know what to get before I take the class, there isn't a good sidemount shop near me.

Can you show how sidemount tanks and deco/stage tanks are rigged please?

How Do You Rig a Sidemount Cylinder?

@martink72 #askmark How do I attach a flashing light to my twin or single cylinder so that my buddy can see/find me even in poor visibility or at night? The typical lanyard on these things always let the light fall downwards and obscure it.

@martink72
#askmark How do I attach a flashing light to my twin or single cylinder so that my buddy can see/find me even in poor visibility or at night? The typical lanyard on these things always let the light fall downwards and obscure it.
How Can I Attach a Flashing Light Strobe To Myself So My Buddy Can See Me? #askmark #scubadiving

Check Out Wakatobi Dive Resort: #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Is This The Best Dive Center Ever? W\@wakatobidiveresort

