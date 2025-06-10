Scuba Diver ANZ Issue 82 Out Now

News round-up

Rork Media acquires the Scuba Show and California Diving News, CSIRO study finds less plastic on Australia’s beaches, and a report on the Ocean Lovers Festival.

Australia

Off the southern coast of Victoria, beneath the busy shipping lanes and wind-stirred waters, lies a world of twisted steel, coral encrustations, and ghostly shipwrecks, and Kerrie Burow reckons it represents some of the best wreck diving in the country.

The Galapagos, part one

The Galapagos Islands are an archipelago like no other! This unique collection of islands have been the inspiration for many documentaries over the years. They are also at the top of many diver’s bucket lists, including Adrian Stacey’s! Over the following two issues, he will explain why! This month, he looks at what makes the Galapagos so special, and

next month, will recount his liveaboard journey through the islands.

Divers Alert Network

A DAN member recounts his experience of being sick at depth and highlights the importance of regulator clearing.

DAN Medical Q&A

The Divers Alert Network experts discuss muffled hearing and ears feeling full post-dive.

Unique Australian Marine Life

Nigel Marsh takes a closer look at the unusual sculptured toadfish.

Diving With… Judy Ormandy

PT Hirschfield chats with the NZ-based obstetrician who’s passionate about ice, wrecks and critters.

Conservation Corner

In just over two decades, Raja Ampat has gone from an obscure backwater into one of the world’s most-coveted diving destinations, as Don Silcock reveals.

TECH: The Philippines

When he was asked if he wanted to dive on a virgin aircraft carrier shipwreck, Samir Alhafith didn’t need long to say ‘yes’.

Australia

Dr Terry Cummins ventures to the very far north of Queensland to explore the remote reefs and islands, including the famed Raine Island, home to one of the largest green turtle nesting sites in the world.

Indonesia

Epic liveaboard trip through the Indonesian archipelago.

What’s New

New products coming to market, including the Fourth Element Tidal robe, the Mares Puck Lite dive computer, SeaLife SportDiver S smartphone housing, the Mares Prestige BCD, and the SeaLife Sea Dragon Duo 10K+ Colour Boost video lights.

Test Extra

Daniel Brinckmann rates and reviews the Scubapro Navigator Lite back-inflate BCD.