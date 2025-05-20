Magazine Subscriptions
Scuba Diver North America issue 26 out now!

Scuba Diver North America

Click here for Scuba Diver North America issue 26

There is now a small monthly charge to read the latest digital Scuba Diver magazine, but we have a free 30-day trial for sign-up on the latest digital issue.

Alternatively, you can read the digital magazines from issue 25 and previous for free just by visiting the website.

Or go to a dive store and pick up a print copy for free.

News round-up

Rork Media Limited acquires Scuba Show and California Diving News, Anne Hasson retires from Aggressor Adventures, Emperor launches Adventure business, two dive boats catch fire in Thailand, and HEAD begins talks to buy the Aqualung Group.

The Maldives, part two

Stuart Philpott continues his island-hopping exploits around the Maldives, this time stopping off at the ‘diver’s island’ of Vilamendhoo.

Q&A with Brandi Mueller, part one

We chat to acclaimed underwater photographer, liveaboard captain and World War Two wreck aficionado Brandi Mueller about her love of travelling, the lure of sunken wrecks, and what it is like to spend six months a year in Truk Lagoon.

Roatan

We all know that diving has a zen-like quality for bringing about a feeling of calm and relaxation, but why not take this to the next level with an immersive retreat that combines scuba diving and snorkeling with yoga practice?

Underwater Photography

In his last column, The Art of Captivating Macro Portraits, Walt Stearns touched on some of his techniques to capture macro subjects in a more-complementary way. This time around, he dives into (no pun intended) a particular shooting style known as Close-Focus, Wide-Angle photography – commonly referred to as CFWA.

Scuba Show California

The Scuba Show, now in its 38th year, returns to Long Beach in 2025 and promises a plethora of interesting speakers, a host of fun activities and attractions, and a wide range of exhibitors to inspire and educate visitors.

Thailand

Richard Aspinall explores the Similan and Surin Islands in the Northern Andaman Sea aboard the Thailand Aggressor and finds an abundance of marine life, from fish shoals to macro critters.

TECH: Bikini Atoll, part three

Don Silcock rounds out his odyssey exploring the wreck-diving Mecca of the world.

What's New

New products to market, including the Santi Diving Edge drysuit, Fourth Element Duffel in gray, new colors of the XDEEP Radical mask, the Seac Tablet dive computer, Santi Diving softshell jacket, and DynamicNord’s Dynaskin series.

Test Extra

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the wallet-friendly Seac Screen dive computer.

Divers Alert Network

With the current spate of sinkings and fires on board dive boats and liveaboards, a timely reminder about things you should look for before you book your next adventure

AskMark

Mark Newman answers questions on whether bailout cylinders should be left open or closed, and stowing cylinders in vehicles in warm weather.

@jaketarren #askmark Heyo! Been learning about sidemount and I'm having a hard time finding a clear example of how to rig the tanks. I know it'll be covered in the training, but I need to know what to get before I take the class, there isn't a good sidemount shop near me.

Can you show how sidemount tanks and deco/stage tanks are rigged please?

@jaketarren
#askmark Heyo! Been learning about sidemount and I'm having a hard time finding a clear example of how to rig the tanks. I know it'll be covered in the training, but I need to know what to get before I take the class, there isn't a good sidemount shop near me.

Can you show how sidemount tanks and deco/stage tanks are rigged please?

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

How Do You Rig a Sidemount Cylinder?

@martink72 #askmark How do I attach a flashing light to my twin or single cylinder so that my buddy can see/find me even in poor visibility or at night? The typical lanyard on these things always let the light fall downwards and obscure it.

@martink72
#askmark How do I attach a flashing light to my twin or single cylinder so that my buddy can see/find me even in poor visibility or at night? The typical lanyard on these things always let the light fall downwards and obscure it.
YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

How Can I Attach a Flashing Light Strobe To Myself So My Buddy Can See Me? #askmark #scubadiving

