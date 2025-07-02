Sheree Marris brings octopus to the Main Stage

Marine biologist, award-winning author and documentary film-maker Sheree Marris will be on the Main Stage at September’s GO Diving Show ANZ in Sydney, and she will be talking about the odd, outrageous and out-of-this-world lives of octopus.

If Sheree had her way, she’d swap lungs for gills and trade in legs for a sparkly mermaid tail—but since evolution had other plans, she spends her days blowing bubbles and making waves in marine conservation. She is renowned for creating bold, innovative projects that bridge the gap between science and the public – think international exhibitions, IMAX films and headline-grabbing campaigns.

Her publications include KamaSEAtra – Secrets of Sex in the Sea, a cheeky dive into the underwater world of reproduction, and her latest book Octopuses: Underwater Wonders. With a knack for turning complex science into captivating stories, Sheree is also a regular media commentator, Adjunct at James Cook University, and has been recognised with multiple Young Australian of the Year awards, the Centenary Medal, and the Committee for Melbourne Achiever Award. Expect passion, purpose and a splash of sass.

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

Get your tickets now!

Tickets for the GO Diving Show ANZ are on sale now, and you can take advantage of the 2-for-1 earlybird offer until 9 September – you and your buddy/friend/partner/spouse can visit for just $12, and kids 16 and under get in for free, making it the perfect family day out. There is plenty of parking on-site and the venue is easy to get to with plenty of transport options, so get the dates in your diary now and prepare for an epic weekend celebrating all forms of diving.