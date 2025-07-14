South Australia’s oldest known shipwreck

James Hunter is the Acting Manager of Maritime Archaeology at the Australian National Maritime Museum (ANMM), and he’ll be on the ANZ / Inspiration Stage at the GO Diving Show in Sydney in September, where he will be talking about the discovery, documentation and interpretation of South Australia’s oldest known shipwreck.

James received his PhD in maritime archaeology from Flinders University and MA in history and historical archaeology from the University of West Florida. He has been involved in the fields of historical and maritime archaeology for three decades and participated in the investigation of several internationally significant shipwreck sites in the United States, including the American Civil War submarine H.L. Hunley and the Emanuel Point Shipwreck, a Spanish galleon wrecked in Pensacola Bay, Florida in 1559.

He began working at ANMM in 2015 and has participated in several of its maritime archaeology projects, including shipwreck surveys of Australia’s first submarine AE1 in Papua New Guinea, the World War Two light cruiser HMAS Perth (I) in Indonesia, and the search for, and identification of, the wreck site of James Cook’s HMB Endeavour in the United States.

He recently curated an exhibition about the shipwreck site of the early-19th century English immigrant vessel South Australian and led a team that discovered the wreck site of the mid-19th century Dutch merchant ship Koning Willem de Tweede.

