South Australia’s oldest known shipwreck

James Hunter is the Acting Manager of Maritime Archaeology at the Australian National Maritime Museum (ANMM), and he’ll be on the ANZ / Inspiration Stage at the GO Diving Show in Sydney in September, where he will be talking about the discovery, documentation and interpretation of South Australia’s oldest known shipwreck.

James received his PhD in maritime archaeology from Flinders University and MA in history and historical archaeology from the University of West Florida. He has been involved in the fields of historical and maritime archaeology for three decades and participated in the investigation of several internationally significant shipwreck sites in the United States, including the American Civil War submarine H.L. Hunley and the Emanuel Point Shipwreck, a Spanish galleon wrecked in Pensacola Bay, Florida in 1559.

He began working at ANMM in 2015 and has participated in several of its maritime archaeology projects, including shipwreck surveys of Australia’s first submarine AE1 in Papua New Guinea, the World War Two light cruiser HMAS Perth (I) in Indonesia, and the search for, and identification of, the wreck site of James Cook’s HMB Endeavour in the United States.

He recently curated an exhibition about the shipwreck site of the early-19th century English immigrant vessel South Australian and led a team that discovered the wreck site of the mid-19th century Dutch merchant ship Koning Willem de Tweede.

GO Diving Show ANZ
The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

Tickets for the GO Diving Show ANZ are on sale now, and you can take advantage of the 2-for-1 earlybird offer until 9 September – you and your buddy/friend/partner/spouse can visit for just $12, and kids 16 and under get in for free, making it the perfect family day out. There is plenty of parking on-site and the venue is easy to get to with plenty of transport options, so get the dates in your diary now and prepare for an epic weekend celebrating all forms of diving.

