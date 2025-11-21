New App, Wikibubbles, Launches as an Independent “Smart Companion” for Divers and Freedivers

Wikibubbles, a new mobile and web platform, announced its official launch today, aiming to solve a long-standing frustration for the global diving community: the lack of a single, independent, and intelligent tool for discovering, planning, and logging underwater adventures.

Sydney, Australia

Born from the real-world experience of its founders during a year-long van trip exploring Australia’s coastline, Wikibubbles was created to be the app they wished they had. The founding team brings a unique blend of world-class tech experience and deep diving expertise to the project.

“As a passionate diver and freediver, I’ve spent years watching our community struggle with clunky, scattered tools to answer one simple question: ‘Where is a good place to go today?'” said Summer, co-founder of Wikibubbles, who was previously a Product Manager at Google. “We knew there had to be a better, smarter way. Wikibubbles is our answer.”

WikiBubbles Diver App, Dive site locations, Smart Companion

Core features

Wikibubbles integrates three core features into one seamless experience:

● A Global, Community-Vetted Dive Site Map: A comprehensive atlas of thousands of dive sites, from world-famous wrecks to secret local shore dives. Users can filter by activity (scuba, freediving, snorkeling), difficulty, and interest.

● Live Water Conditions: Empowering divers to “know before they go,” Wikibubbles provides live, real-time ocean data for specific spots, including swell height and direction, wind speed, tide levels, and water temperature. This puts the essential data for making a safe and smart decision right at the diver’s fingertips.

● A Modern, Visual Logbook: Designed for the digital age, the logbook allows users to quickly record their dives, upload photos and videos, tag marine life, and build a beautiful, shareable history of their underwater life.

WikiBubbles, real time dive conditions and weather.

Huge Opportunity

“We saw a huge opportunity to bring a new level of design and user experience to the apps in the diving world.” added Akos, co-founder. “Our mission was to bring a modern, intuitive, and beautiful design that the ocean itself deserves. The tool you use to plan your adventure should be as inspiring as the adventure itself.”

Wikibubbles is now available for download on the iOS App Store and is accessible via any web browser at wikibubbles.com.

About WikiBubbles

Wikibubbles is the smart companion for underwater adventurers. Its mission is to unlock the wonder of the underwater world by making it simple and accessible for everyone to explore. Built by a passionate team of diver and freedivers, the platform combines a global site map, real-time water conditions, and a beautiful digital logbook into one essential companion.