Shipwreck exploration with Barry McGill

Barry McGill is one of the world’s leading technical divers, known for his passion for exploring deep-water shipwrecks and for discovering and documenting previously unrecorded wrecks around the Irish coastline and beyond, and he’ll be on the Tech Stage at the GO Diving Show talking about shipwreck exploration.

Through years of international expeditions with his company Indepth Technical Diving, Barry has pushed the boundaries of exploration at depths from 60m to 160m.

For over 20 years, he has played a key role in high-profile expeditions to wrecks such as RMS Lusitania, working closely with the wreck owner and Ireland’s National Monuments Service to help protect and document this historic site.

Most recently, in July 2025, Barry led a team of expert wreck divers back to Lusitania to document the current condition of the wreck and many of its most-important surviving artefacts.

He has also been deeply involved in groundbreaking internal survey projects on HMHS Britannic — including the first government-approved interior survey in 2021, additional surveys in 2023, and artefact recovery dives in 2025, which saw many significant artefacts such as the ship’s bell being recovered under licence for the ship’s owner and the Greek government. These artefacts are now undergoing preservation and will form part of the new maritime museum opening in Athens in 2026.

Barry’s presentation will be on Shipwreck Exploration – A diver’s Guide to Shipwreck Exploration on HMHS Britannic and RMS Lusitania, and will take a practical view at what is involved in exploring these iconic shipwrecks, and the photographic techniques used to capture them.

The GO Diving Show 2026

The Main Stage boasts a smorgasbord of top talent – be inspired by stories from TV faves Steve Backshall and Lizzie Daly, as well as commercial diver Chris Lemons, whose amazing tale of survival in the depths of the North Sea was made into the big-budget movie Last Breath in 2025, and Hollywood stunt performer and freediver Liz Parkinson. Action Man Andy Torbet will, of course, be returning as MC, as well as presenting on the stage.

As well as the Main Stage line-up, the dedicated stages – the UK Stage, the Tech Stage and the Inspiration/Photo Stage – also boast a fantastic array of speakers, ranging from old favourites like tech gurus Paul Toomer and Mark Powell, underwater photographers Lawson Wood and Kirsty Andrews, to new faces such as snorkel pros Emma and Gordon Taylor, the Great Scuba Drive duo Rico Anselmi and Sophie Shields, underwater archaeologist Duncan Ross, extreme freediver Nick Fazah, and tech experts Barry McGill, Ahmed Gabr, and Dominic Robinson.

Each of the speakers on the dedicated stages are only appearing on one of the days, so with so many different options to choose from over the Saturday and Sunday, why not make a weekend of it?

There is plenty to keep you occupied. As well as the superlative array of speakers over the weekend, there are also a host of interactive features, including a VR technical wreck dive, the Nautical Archaeology Society’s ‘shipwreck’ to learn survey techniques, breath-hold workshops with Freediving London, the marine biology zone with Just One Ocean, and new for 2026, your chance to take part in research with Imperial College London, which has been conducting various studies into diving, as well as peruse diving gear from days gone by with the Historical Diving Society.

All these attractions are scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, tour operators, dive centres, retailers, artists and much more. Get inspired for your next dive adventure, check out the latest gear, and look at where your training will take you next.

