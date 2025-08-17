Truk Lagoon without going full tech

Raf Jah is the co-founder of The African and Oriental Travel Company, a tailor-made dive and safari travel company, and he will be on the Inspiration Stage at the GO Diving Show in Sydney in September discussing how you can enjoy diving in Truk Lagoon without going full technical.

Based in the UK, he organises trips for individuals or groups that try to avoid the crowds. He operated two dive centres over 22 years, and is passionate about the need to ‘“’keep diving’”’.



He became a BSAC Dive Leader in 1993, progressed to PADI instructor in 1995, NAUI Instructor Trainer in 2012, and SDI in 2023. Having been decompression diving for some years, he decided to formalise his experience by becoming a TDI Technical Divemaster.

In his presentation, which is a must for anyone contemplating a visit to Truk Lagoon, Raf tries to answer the question that is so often asked about the diving in Truk – should divers be technically trained, or can they be recreational divers?

Raf does so by recounting his experiences in his recent trip to Truk Lagoon, including a brief section on how to get there and what to expect. He touches on whether you might enjoy shore-based diving or a liveaboard trip. The talk then goes into the different wrecks and depths; how you can get the very best from a dive trip to Truk Lagoon; and whether it is a destination for tech divers or rec divers.

The GO Diving Show is taking place at the Sydney Showground on 6-7 September

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

