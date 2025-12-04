Garmin inReach: Now for scuba divers

Its tagline might be “built for the backcountry”, but Garmin says that with the launch of its inReach Mini 3 Plus it has expanded the appeal of the compact handheld satellite communicator beyond mountain trails to make it a potential safety device for scuba divers.

A colour touchscreen display and built-in speaker and microphone have been added to the device and the new model is compatible with Garmin’s 100m depth-rated Dive Case, enabling divers to take it wherever they go.

In everyday use the inReach Mini 3 Plus allows users to exchange voice messages, texts and photos when beyond mobile phone coverage, but in an emergency such as a boat separation a diver at the surface could trigger an interactive SOS message to a Garmin response centre.

The device transmits the user’s GPS location with regular updates, and enables response co-ordinators to communicate with the user, listed emergency contacts, search and rescue organisations and other available local resources, and provide updates.

Extended battery life of up to 330 hours in 10-minute tracking mode allows the inReach Mini 3 Plus to be used on multi-day trips without the need for extra plug-ins or battery-chargers, says Garmin, which also produces a range of dive computers.

The inReach Mini 3 Plus has a suggested retail price of £440 and the Dive Case costs £87.

