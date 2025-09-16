The Best Backpack for Day Diving 2025

Diving used to mean wrestling with gear the size of a small car and then lugging your phone, wallet, snack, and anything else you might need in a separate flimsy bag that betrayed you with every drop of seawater. Fortunately, dive gear has gotten lighter and more streamlined, and day-trip packs have evolved from soggy, shapeless sacks into purpose-built, waterproof wonders for the modern diver who’s already invested in tanks, not bags.

Keep It Dry, Keep It Simple

In 2025, the best backpack options meet smart divers where it counts: roll-top closures for serious water defence, padded tech sleeves for tablets or phones, drainable mesh sections for splash-wet gear, and UV-resilient fabrics that shun fading on sun-baked boat decks. Bonus points for comfort features such as waist belts and cushioned straps, because sea legs are for wading, not struggling with soggy loads.

Our picks span a range of rugged elegance: from dive-brand stalwarts to high-end generalist rolls. We respect budgets… but won’t compromise on waterproofing, tech safety, or simply not being anchored to extra weight while the boat rocks. Pricing is in both GBP and USD so you can decide if a pack breaks the bank or just your sense of style.

You’ll find ten real, current models (all 40 litres or less… this is not really a gear bag after all) chosen for sheer versatility. Expect waterproof rating, capacity, and durability to take centre stage in every review. If it can’t stand up to salt, weight, and sudden downpours, it doesn’t make the cut.

Scubapro Definition Pack 24 - £71 / $99

A diver-certified everyday hero, the Scubapro Definition Pack 24 offers a roll-top closure and smart organisation designed specifically for the water-loving tech-user. It features an internal padded sleeve for a tablet or laptop and extra zippered pockets front and back to secure passports, wallets, or gauges.

Scubapro Definition 24

Its recycled fabric construction, waist belt, and top carry handle underscore its durable, thoughtful design—tailor-made for slippery deck life and transition from boat to beach. At around 24 L, it’s roomy enough for essentials without being overkill, plus light and hassle-free to carry.

Pros:

Tech-safe padded compartment

Diver-grade roll-top and organisation

Sustainably built

Cons:

Not fully submersible

Limited dedicated space for soaking wet gear

Sublue Waterproof Backpack 30 L £89 / $99

Sublue are best known for their underwater scooters, but this 30 litre beast takes waterproofing to IPX-6 heights and even floats, just what you want if it slips off the deck mid-surface interval. Built from ballistic high-density nylon with a TPU coating, it resists punctures and sun-bleach while tough zips and reinforced stitching ensure longevity.

Sublue Waterproof Backpack 30L

Inside, there are internal pockets to keep valuables separate, and an external sleeve takes wet gear without it soaking your inside goodies. Ergonomic straps, a shock-absorbing base, and buoyancy mean comfort and confidence, whether you’re carrying an underwater scooter or your daily gadget stash. At 30 L, it’s spacious yet not cumbersome for day-dive requirements.

Pros:

Fully waterproof

Floating (if you’re not carrying lots of weight in there)

Rugged build

Cons:

Slightly bulkier than ultra-compact options

Minimalist internal division features.

Apeks Dry Rucksack 30L – £114 / $129

From a brand synonymous with tough diving kit, this Apeks roll-top dry bag seals out salt, sand, and splash with precision-stitched PVC-lined fabric. It’s compact at 30 litres but generous enough for a tablet, snacks, water bottle, and small tech. It even has a dedicated padded laptop sleeve.

Apex Dry Rucksack 30L

The minimalist design means there’s no clutter, just raw waterproof reliability, complete with a waterproof pocket on the front for that wet rashy. Super-clean lines make rinsing and drying effortless, and the lack of frills keeps the weight light. In short: a roll-top you can trust. Not necessarily stylish, but will do the job you bought it for.

Pros:

Absolute waterproofing

Quick-dry ease

Cons:

I little on the pricy side

Cressi Malpelo Backpack – £129.99 / $159.95

The Cressi Malpelo is a 40-litre backpack engineered for the diver who expects organisation without compromise. Designed in Italy, it sports a smart U-shaped double-zip front pocket with a padded sleeve that fits up to a 17-inch laptop or tablet, so your electronics are less likely to succumb to a salty death. Inside, zippered mesh compartments tame the small odds and ends, while an extra vertical zip pocket keeps documents easy to get to but out of salt’s reach.

Cressi Malpelo Backpack

The dual carry handles (top and side), cushioned shoulder straps, and removable sternum strap make shoulder strain a thing of the past. Some sewn loops and an elastic side pocket offer customisable attachment points. It’s dry-pack chic, roomy, and built for both deck life and daily commutes alike.

Pros:

Large capacity with tech protection

Multiple organisational zones

Rugged and versatile

Cons:

At 40 L it’s at the upper limit for day-trip minimalists

Not waterproof, only water-resistant.

DynamicNord LBP-30 Backpack – £87 / $117

This German engineered pack brings sustainable style and watertight performance. With welded seams, TPU coated nylon, a taped-seam inner dry compartment, and water-resistant zips, it’s a serious contender as a water-secure day-carry. Inside you’ll also find a laptop compartment, a zipped pocket for valuables and even a bottle holder.

Dynamic Nord LBP-30

Outside, soft-shoulder straps and a padded breathable carrying frame makes for a comfortable carry and there’s another built-in bottle holder to make it deck-comfy. At over 30 litres, it balances minimalism with versatility so is ideal if you’re concerned about your carbon footprint as well as your dry phone.



Pros:

Eco-conscious materials

Smart internal dry space

Diver-centric design

Cons:

Slightly heavier than some

No exterior pocket

XS Scuba Seaside Pro – £40 / $54

Going to purely minimal, the XS Scuba Seaside Pro is designed with divers in mind who constantly wrestle with the “wet vs. dry” dilemma. The body of the pack is constructed from durable mesh, perfect for dripping fins, booties, or even that stubbornly wet rash guard. The base is made from tough tarpaulin, and is ideal for anyone not worried about any tech gear or separating wet from dry.

XS Scuba Seaside Pro

It’s part mesh duffel, part gear bag, making it excellent for day trips where you’re bouncing between boat and beach when your wallet, keys, and phone are back in the hotel. A comfortable strap and a reinforced base make carrying easier, even when the mesh section is soggy. If you’re after a bag that embraces the messiness of diving while keeping everything in one place, this is your bag.

Pros:

Rugged mesh for constant drainage

Solid 40 litre carry space

Cons:

No waterproof seperation

Overall structure is basic

Sea to Summit Ultra-Sil Dry Daypack – £50 / $69.95

For divers who prize minimalism but want waterproof, the Sea to Summit Ultra-Sil Dry Daypack is a near-perfect option. This 20 litre pack compresses down into a fist-sized pouch when not in use, making it an unbeatable backup for dive trips abroad or cramped boat storage. Once deployed, the Ultra-Sil offers a reliable roll-top closure, taped seams, and siliconised fabric that resists water, sand, and spray.

Sea to Summit Ultra-Sil DryBag 20L

It’s not designed for carrying lot’s of your tech gear, but that’s not its purpose. Instead, it’s for snacks, spare clothes and other small essentials you want dry and on hand. At just over 100 grams, it’s astonishingly light, so much so you’ll forget you packed it until you need it. Perfect for divers who like options without bulk.

Pros:

Ultra-lightweight

Incredibly packable

Solid dry protection for essentials

Cons:

Not padded

Minimal organisational features

Unsuitable for heavy gear

Cressi Octopus Dry Backpack – £59.99 / $81.95

Cressi’s Octopus Dry Backpack hits that sweet 30-litre spot: big enough for essentials, small enough to stay nimble. Made of tough PVC tarpaulin with seamless welding and a roll-top with buckle closure, it keeps everything watertight, even your wet gear. Adjustable shoulder straps with D-rings, side handles, and more D-rings let you modularly lash on carabiners, wet masks, or compact travel gear.

Cressi Octopus

Dual carry options (shoulder or hand), combined with solid waterproofing, make this a deck-proof companion. No frills inside, so be sure to protect delicate tech in a pouch, but it’s ideal for wetsuits, towels, or keeping your phone dry through chop, spray, or spontaneous dunking. Bottom line: rugged, no-nonsense, and dive-deck dependable.

Pros:

Real waterproofing

Heavily reinforced

Tactical attachment points

Cons:

Minimal internal organisation

Doesn’t protect tech inside without extra sleeves

Tropicfeel Waterproof Daypack – £75 / $104

If you want a pack that won’t look out of place on city streets yet still earns its stripes at the beach or on a dive boat, the Tropicfeel Waterproof Daypack is a slick option. At only 12 litres, it’s compact, but that’s part of the appeal. This pack is for divers who don’t need to carry half their house to the boat.

TropicFeel Waterproof Daypack

The roll-top closure and water-resistant fabric protect essentials, while the clever internal layout keeps small items tidy rather than rattling around. It even attaches to Tropicfeel’s larger travel backpacks, making it a versatile choice for divers on extended trips. While it won’t hold fins or bulky gear, it shines as a personal-effects carrier… think dive log, camera accessories, snacks, and a spare T-shirt.

Pros:

Stylish, city-friendly looks

Waterproof construction

Versatile for travel

Cons:

Limited capacity

Not designed for larger dive accessories

Stahlsac Steel Line Duffel – £150 / $166

The Stahlsac Steel Line Duffel is the kind of bag that laughs at salt spray and dives straight into travel chaos without breaking a sweat. With a 36-litre capacit, it hits that sweet spot for experienced divers. It’s big enough for drysuit liners, cameras, and travel kit, yet light and lean enough for beachside carry-on life. It’s built like a tank with 630D nylon with DWR coating, reinforced with tarpaulin and Hypalon at stress points, and bright interior linings for easy rummaging.

Stahlsac Steel Line Duffel

The signature Wet/Dry compartment with water-resistant zips means you can stow your damp swim shorts separate from your passport and dry clothes. Carry it as a duffel or strap it on as a backpack, and know it’s backed by Stahlsac’s reputation for durability. If you want a bag that handles both surf and suit with grace, here it is.

Pros:

Rugged, wet/dry separation

Convertible carry modes

Bright interior for visibility

Cons:

Zippered closure isn’t as bombproof waterproof as roll-tops

A bit heavy if travel is not a consideration

Summary – Final Picks at a Glance

Best Overall – Apeks Dry Rucksack – Not an easy decision, but for overall you need to flexible, big enough to be useful when travelling and diving but not so big that you’re taking up space on the underground at rush hour. The Apex unit delivers this, looks after your tech, and of course will keep everything safe from water either in a British summer downpour or on a choppy splashy dive deck.

Best for Beach – XS Scuba Seaside Pro – Possibly controversial, but the way we see it, if you’re leaving your bag on a busy beach then you’re unlikely to be carrying your expensive tech. This is more about keeping everything together and yet allowing that damp gear to air once you’re packed to leave. That box is ticked at a reasonable price.

Best for Travel – Stahlsac Steel Line Duffel or Cressi Malpelo – OK, we copped out with two winners, but it’s hard to choose. Both these bags, though, have solid capacity, good resistance to water (although if we were tied up and threatened, the Stahlsac would take it just for this), good organisation and will protect your tech. They’re also a good size as international carry on and flexible enough for various use while on your jollies when you’re not diving.

Best on Budget – Scubapro Definition Pack 24 – Another tough one. The reality is the less you spend, the less boxes are ticked. The Scubapro keeps everything dry, is a reasonable size and will protect your tech from bumps and scrapes at a lower price than most others. Honourable mention here for the Sea to Summit Ultra-Sil Dry Daypack range that are perfect if you just need to throw something in your bag that takes up no space but will win the day if you suddenly need some water resistance.

Best Daily Use – Tropicfeel Waterproof Daypack – If you don’t need to be carrying lots of stuff about and are planning to use your daily commute bag as your day dive carry buddy, then Tropicfeel is a good choice. You can get your tech in there and it will be well protected from bumps and scrapes, it’s well put together for daily use, and of course fully waterproof. It’s possibly not big enough as a dedicated day dive bag and falls short for travel on size too, but if minimal carry is your game then this is the one for you.

Our Final Word

Look, picking the right day-pack isn’t rocket science… but it does involve some scuba sense. If your smartphone takes a dive because your pack looked waterproof but didn’t live up to its promise, that will sting. Always check closure types, the roll-top + taped seams are the real deal. Don’t let style or “brand cachet” blind you. Also prioritise materials that handle salt, UV, and your post-dive rinse routine.

If possible, rinse your pack fresh after each outing, stash it open to dry fully, and keep lubricants (like silicone) handy for those closures. Salty gaskets are the silent killers of waterproof seals. Also, even “waterproof” zippers can fail, so a zip-lock pouch for phone, pad, or laptop tech is still a fair back-up.

Above all, choose a pack that fits your routine: small enough for daily outings, large enough for essentials, rugged enough for salt, sun, and occasional dunking. Your bag should be your deck-hand, not your dead-weight.

Frequently Asked Questions