Colourful traveller: Scubapro Navigator Lite BC

Scubapro has introduced a lightweight back-inflated BC it calls the the Navigator Lite, aimed at recreational travelling divers who prefer back-flotation in a simple but robust form – as well as opportunities for some colour-customisation.

View of the BC with Army Green cover, showing the adaptable pockets

The new BC is built around an Airnet soft backpack, designed to make it light and foldable for easy packing and convenient storage.

The air-cell is made of 420D nylon with high-frequency welds and what is described as a generous lift capacity of 17.3kg. Three flat bungee-straps are provided for maintaining a streamlined profile.

Blue and coral versions of the Navigator Lite (Fabrice Dudenhofer)

The manufacturer says that the new feature for Scubapro BCs appearing on Navigator Lite models are its replaceable air-cell covers. There is a choice of six colour options, which have to be installed by an authorised Scubapro technician.

The BC comes with a choice of three standard-coloured covers (Black, Blue and Coral) as well as three additional colours (Navy Blue Camo, Army Green and White).

Navy blue camo air-cell cover

The Quick Cinch tank-buckle system is linked to a 50mm hook & loop tank-strap designed to deliver ease of adjustment and “rock-solid” tank stabilisation in all dive conditions, says Scubapro.

The cummerbund has two detachable pockets, each with two soft D-rings. These can be located either with the opening facing upwards for carrying items you might want to access under water, or facing downwards to allow quick-release of ballast (the pockets can each take 2.5kg of weight).

The BC folds up into a compact form (Fabrice Dudenhofer)

The modular design of the Navigator Lite is said to enable easy replacement of back-padding, cummerbund, shoulder-straps, tank-cinches, air-cell and pockets in case of damage or wear.

The Navigator Lite comes in two expandable sizes, XXS-M and M-XXL, “with a bit of overlapping” between them to help divers ensure the perfect fit. The new BC is priced by Scubapro at 469 euros (£420), with air-cell covers in the optional colours costing 49 euros (£45) each.

