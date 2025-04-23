Colourful traveller: Scubapro Navigator Lite BC

Scubapro has introduced a lightweight back-inflated BC it calls the the Navigator Lite, aimed at recreational travelling divers who prefer back-flotation in a simple but robust form – as well as opportunities for some colour-customisation.
The new BC is built around an Airnet soft backpack, designed to make it light and foldable for easy packing and convenient storage.
The air-cell is made of 420D nylon with high-frequency welds and what is described as a generous lift capacity of 17.3kg. Three flat bungee-straps are provided for maintaining a streamlined profile.
The manufacturer says that the new feature for Scubapro BCs appearing on Navigator Lite models are its replaceable air-cell covers. There is a choice of six colour options, which have to be installed by an authorised Scubapro technician.
The BC comes with a choice of three standard-coloured covers (Black, Blue and Coral) as well as three additional colours (Navy Blue Camo, Army Green and White).
The Quick Cinch tank-buckle system is linked to a 50mm hook & loop tank-strap designed to deliver ease of adjustment and “rock-solid” tank stabilisation in all dive conditions, says Scubapro.
The cummerbund has two detachable pockets, each with two soft D-rings. These can be located either with the opening facing upwards for carrying items you might want to access under water, or facing downwards to allow quick-release of ballast (the pockets can each take 2.5kg of weight).
The modular design of the Navigator Lite is said to enable easy replacement of back-padding, cummerbund, shoulder-straps, tank-cinches, air-cell and pockets in case of damage or wear.
The Navigator Lite comes in two expandable sizes, XXS-M and M-XXL, “with a bit of overlapping” between them to help divers ensure the perfect fit. The new BC is priced by Scubapro at 469 euros (£420), with air-cell covers in the optional colours costing 49 euros (£45) each.
Also on Divernet: SCUBAPRO ADDS COLOUR TO MASKS AND SNORKELS, SCUBAPRO S-TEK FIN REVIEW, SUUNTO RELEASES NEW DIVE COMPUTER/MULTI-FUNCTION SPORTS WATCH – THE OCEAN, REVIEW OF SCUBAPRO EVERFLEX YULEX 5/4MM