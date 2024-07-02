Scubapro adds colour to masks and snorkels

Last Updated on July 2, 2024 by Steve Weinman

Scubapro has decided to get more colourful with three of its mask models and a snorkel, which now include turquoise, pink, orange, yellow and blue options in addition to the standard black and white.

The colours have been chosen to cheer up the Ghost, Steel Comp and Steel Pro masks with a total of seven colour options and Escape snorkels with eight. A variety of bright colours can also serve to make divers’ property much easier to identify.

Scubapro Steel Comp mask in turquoise

The manufacturer reminds divers that it made an early departure from the constraints of black and white years ago with its Hydros PRO and Seawing Nova ranges, followed by other coloured masks, snorkels and fins and recently its interchangeable Supernova Blades, Scuba Skegs and other accessories that were launched in colour.

Whatever colour you choose, Scubapro Ghost masks retail for £55, Steel Comp and Pro masks £60 and Escape snorkels £29.

