Best Dive Bags For Dive Travel In 2025

When packing for an international dive trip, a regular suitcase just won’t cut it. Dives are undeniably wet, gear is bulky, and nothing ruins a vacation faster than damaged regulators or soggy wetsuits. That’s where the best dive bags for travel come in. These dive bags are specifically designed to handle wet gear, provide compartments for regulators, hoses, cameras, and often meet airline carry-on or checked bag specs. And no, dive travel isn’t just for summer. Whether you’re chasing cold-water critters or tropical reefs in winter, proper gear logistics matter.

Our list of travel-friendly dive luggage spans carry-on-friendly options as well as larger checked luggage choices There are premium designs, sustainable builds, fly-with-one-bag setups, and even a bonus dive-photo specialist solution.

We’ve looked at bags ranging from budget to ballistic-grade, weighing features like durability, drainage, ease of hauling, and regulator/storage space. By the end, you’ll know which bag is best overall, best for long-haul, best carry-on, best budget, and best for underwater photographers plus you might pick up a few smart tips for packing your regulators, masks, and BCDs for air travel.

Aqualung Explorer II Duffel – £70 / $89

Designed specifically for divers on the move, the Aqualung Explorer II Duffel is a durable, versatile 46 to 60 litre bag made from 1680D polyester and designed to handle wet and dry gear alike. It features a water-resistant inner liner, multiple compartments, and padded backpack straps for hands-free hauling across sandy docks or busy terminals. It even meets some (non-budget) airline’s hand luggage requirements.

Aqualung Explorer II Duffel Travel Bag

Its generous U-shaped opening makes access quick and easy, and its rugged bottom panel keeps it standing strong when things get heavy. Ideal as a modular add-on or compact main bag for minimalists.

Pros:

Multiple carry options for travel flexibility

Durable fabric and bottom protection

Cons:

No wheels

Might not be carry-on compatible fully packed or on budget flights



Subea 90 L Wheeled Dive Bag – £129 / $170

Most people know about Decathlon’s well priced and well reviewed sports equipment, but did you know they have a solid scuba diving range? From Decathlon’s dive-specific Subea line, this 90 litre wheeled bag offers serious capacity for a surprisingly affordable price. Built with reinforced seams and a water-repellent interior, it’s ideal for full-kit travellers on shorter trips.

Subea 90 L Wheeled Dive Bag

The wide opening and U-zip top make it easy to load BCDs, fins, and wetsuits, while its drainage ports help keep things fresh. Built-in compression straps and solid handles make hauling your gear around airports or dive boats a breeze. This bag is an ideal choice for new divers or those on a tighter budget.

Pros:

Excellent value for a wheeled dive bag

Large capacity for full sets of dive gear

Cons:

Wheels could struggle on rough terrain

No dedicated reg or camera padding

Not always available outside the UK & EU



DynamicNord LTR-110 Trolley Bag – £235 / $280

This premium roller bag is engineered for dive expeditions, with a colossal 110 litre capacity. DynamicNord’s Scandinavian design sensibility meets serious function here. Think abrasion-resistant TPU shell, oversized rugged wheels, telescopic handle, and external wet/dry gear access. The detachable inner bag adds flexibility for day dives or separating damp gear.

DynamicNord LTR-110 Trolley Bag

This bag is not lightweight when empty at over five kilograms, but the payoff is in protection, thoughtful layout, and sheer volume. Ideal for long-haul divers carrying full kits plus extras like cameras or dry suits.

Pros:

Huge capacity with inner modular dry bag

Rugged and durable for airline travel abuse

Cons:

Heavy, even empty

Premium price point if dive travel is rare



SeaLife Photo Pro Backpack – £115 / $150

Tailored for underwater photographers, the SeaLife Photo Pro Backpack offers serious protection for your camera, strobes, lights, and accessories without advertising what’s inside. Its rugged, water-resistant nylon exterior is paired with soft padded customisable dividers, perfect for keeping fragile gear safe during flights and boat transfers.

Sealife Photo Pro Backpack

With a modest 26 litre capacity, it’s ideal as a carry-on companion or second bag alongside your main luggage. Multiple internal compartments keep small bits organised, and the rear compartment will easily take a 13 inch laptop.

Pros:

Excellent protection for delicate camera gear

Trolley sleeve for easy pairing with roller bags

Cons:

Too small for general scuba gear

Not waterproof – only water-resistant



Scubapro SPORT Mesh95 – £61 / $90

For divers who want quick drying and easy access, this 95 litre mesh roller hits the mark. Scubapro’s design features a large mesh body that allows wet gear to breathe and drain while carrying through sandy piers or resort lobbies.

Scubapro SPORT Mesh95 Dive Bag

The Sport Mesh is not a flight bag, as protection is pretty limited, but if you have space then the bag folds down small if you’re planning on plenty of day diving on your holiday. It’s perfect for warm water trips with daily dives, meaning less bulk in resort.

Pros:

Drains and airs gear on the go

Easy to clean and pack between dives

Cons:

Not ideal for fragile gear beyond day diving

Limited internal organisation



Cressi Moby 3 Trolley Bag – £179 / $210

The Cressi Moby 3 is a compact member of the tried-and-tested classic Moby range. It offers a solid 100 litres of space in a rugged roller format. Built with heavy-duty 300/400 denier fabric, it balances durability and weight impressively, coming in at less than five kilograms. Large wheels, a telescopic handle, and multiple padded grab handles make it easy to manoeuvre even when fully loaded.

Cressi Moby 3 Trolley Bag

The main compartment BCDs and wetsuits with ease, while multiple zippered exterior pockets offer space for accessories, masks, or travel docs. There are even dedicated fin pockets on either side. It’s not flashy, but it is stylish, functional, reliable, and purpose-built for dive missions.

Pros:

Solid build quality with plenty of space

Great value for long-haul dive trips

Cons:

No separate wet/dry zones

A bit bulky when not fully packed



Stahlsac Steel 22″ Carry-On – £300 / $280

Built to airline specifications, this 40 litre carry-on combines a hardwearing frame with high-end scuba-focused design. The internal compartments are separated into wet and dry, making it perfect for housing regulators, shorties, and dive computers along with your weekend wear.

Stahlsac Steel 22″ Carry-On

Stahlsac’s “Steel” line is known for its water-resistant rugged zippers, bombproof wheels, and carry-on compliance, even when fully packed. The price is high for hand carry, but so is its durability, and it’s backed by a solid reputation. You can also replace the frame and wheels meaning even longer life!

Pros:

Optimised for air travel and fragile gear

Professional look and feel

Cons:

On the heavier side for hand carry

Expensive for casual use



Fourth Element Expedition Series Duffel – £120 / $195

A sustainably designed duffel from eco-minded Fourth Element, this 90 L beast is made from recycled polyester and features a minimalist yet highly functional layout. It’s water-resistant, crushable, and surprisingly lightweight, making it a favourite among eco-conscious divers who need to save weight and space.

Fourth Element Expedition Series Duffel

External daisy chains allow modular packing, and the U-shaped zipper gives easy access to gear. While not as rugged as hard-case trolleys, its low-profile design, padded rucksack carry straps, and high quality clasps makes it perfect for liveaboards or minimalist dive travel.

Pros:

Lightweight, packable, and sustainable

Excellent wet/dry versatility

Cons:

No wheels or rigid frame

Best suited for soft gear, not hard cases



Eagle Creek ORV 2 Wheel 30” Trunk – £380 / $439

Not dive-specific, but beloved by travelling divers State side for its bombproof build, lifetime warranty, and solid internal volume. The ORV Trunk is a 110 L monster with heavy-duty wheels, lash points, external wet pockets, and reinforced corners. It even comes with its own bottle opener!

Eagle Creek ORV 2 Wheel 30” Trunk

While it lacks mesh drainage or scuba branding, many pros use this as their go-to dive luggage thanks to its reliability and weather resistance. Ideal for those bringing bulky items like drysuits, fins, or camera kits on longer international trips.

Pros:

Tough enough for years of abuse

Excellent organisational layout

Cons:

Not built specifically for dive gear

No internal padding for regs or cameras



Mares Cruise Backpack Pro – £249 / $299

The Mares Cruise Backpack Pro is an oversized 140 L dive travel bag designed for those who travel heavy and expect their luggage to handle it. It has sturdy wheels, a telescopic handle, and reinforced corners to take the brunt of hard travel.

Mares Cruise Backpack Pro

Integrated gear compartments, separate fin pockets, drain grommets, and compression straps keep your equipment secure and organised. An ideal checked option for international dive holidays and tech divers with bulkier gear. It’s even made with sustainable r-PET for the eco-friendly.

Pros:

Huge capacity for international travel

Designed specifically for full scuba setups

Cons:

Too large for short trips or carry-on

Can get heavy when packed to the max



Summary Picks

Best overall: DynamicNord LTR-110 Trolley – Good capacity with detachable inner bag that also covers you for day diving in resort.

Best for long-haul: Mares Cruise Backpack Pro – Solid build that can take two sets of gear with ease

Best carry‑on: Stahlsac Steel 22‑in – Airline-sized, protective, refined and made to last.

Best budget: Subea 90 L Wheeled – Wallet-friendly and big enough for those who don’t want to splash on a secondary set of luggage.

Best for day diving: Scubapro SPORT Mesh95 – Well made but light and folds flat. Ideal for the to and fro from hotel to dive boat each day

Final Word

A solid dive travel bag is worth its weight in reef fish. Protect your regulators with padded sleeves, drain your BCD overnight, and stow cameras in padded internal pockets. Even minimalist dive kits – mask, reg, snorkel – benefit from a dedicated bag to avoid damage or knife cuts from knives and weights. Smart packing (roll wet suits, remove batteries, use silica gel packets) also prevents mildew and airline fees.

The right dive travel luggage keeps your gear organised, dry, and flight-ready so you can focus on exploring the underwater world, not struggling with soggy logistics.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I bring a dive regulator in my carry‑on luggage?

Not always – though in most cases, as long as it passes through X‑ray you’re OK. Security may ask to remove the regulator so have a bag that allows easy removal and inspection. BUT always check with the airline, some countries (we’re looking at you Philippines) do not allow regulators in hand luggage for flights originating in country.

2. How do I pack a BCD to avoid damage?

Deflate, roll, and place it in the outer compartment or backpack section. Use clothing as padding around inflator hoses and buckles to minimise the chances of damage. They can take a good beating but airport handlers will not check how well you have packed.

3. What’s the best way to dry my gear when I head home?

Bring mesh bags or ventilated roller bags to help air-dry gear between dives and on the way home from day diving. Unpack and hang your gear as soon as you can after your last dive AND when you get home. Wet gear adds weight and left too long, even the smallest amount of moisture creates a mildew risk.