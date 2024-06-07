The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Introducing the Shearwater Peregrine TX: The Ultimate Air-Integrated Dive Computer

We are excited to introduce you to the Shearwater Peregrine TX, the air-integrated version of their popular large, colour-screen recreational dive computer.

When Shearwater first released the Peregrine dive computer, it was incredibly popular. However, many divers commented on the lack of wireless air integration, a feature in many other dive computers on the market. Shearwater listened and has now released the Peregrine TX. This model boasts a large body, colour screen, built-in rechargeable battery, and, most importantly, wireless air integration with up to four transmitters like the Swift.

Contents hide

WATCH THE VIDEO

YouTube video

Key Features and Specifications

The Peregrine TX measures 76mm across by 60mm (excluding the mounting points) and is a slim 24mm off the wrist. For a large-screen dive computer, it feels remarkably compact and lightweight at just 124g (excluding straps). The body has a rubber over-moulded section to protect the recessed screen from damage, with grey detailing around the screen and body, unlike the regular version’s blue flash of colour.

Shearwater Peregrine TX Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #shearwater
Introducing the Shearwater Peregrine TX: The Ultimate Air-Integrated Dive Computer 5

Mounting Options

You have two mounting options with the Peregrine TX:

1. Rubber Straps: Traditional watch buckle with oversized strap suitable for drysuits.

2. Bungee: 5mm bungee, supplied with the computer, allows for easy fitting.

User Interface and Screen

The two-button user interface (one on each side of the computer) simplifies navigation and settings. The 2.2-inch LCD screen offers excellent angled visibility. The factory-replaceable rechargeable Li-ion battery provides around 30 hours of run time, depending on screen brightness and other features.

Shearwater Peregrine TX Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #shearwater
Introducing the Shearwater Peregrine TX: The Ultimate Air-Integrated Dive Computer 6

Charging and Connectivity

The Peregrine TX features a USB-powered wireless charging base and built-in Bluetooth, allowing you to download your dives and update the computer via your smartphone. This design helps achieve its 120-meter depth rating and includes internal storage for around 400 hours of dive data.

Diving Modes and Features

The Peregrine TX offers four diving modes:

Air

Single gas nitrox

Three gas nitrox (up to 99% oxygen for accelerated decompression)

Gauge mode

It runs on the Buhlmann ZHL-16C algorithm with customizable gradient factors. You can choose from three factory conservatism settings or customise high and low settings. The Peregrine supports decompression diving and includes a built-in decompression dive planner.

Customisation and Usability

The digital compass helps you stay on course, and you can customise the screen colours for better readability or personal preference. You can also customise the dive screen to show the desired information in the layout you prefer. Additionally, you can select your language from a wide range of options, and Shearwater computers do not lock you out for dive plan deviations.

Shearwater Peregrine TX Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #shearwater
Introducing the Shearwater Peregrine TX: The Ultimate Air-Integrated Dive Computer 7

Who is the Peregrine TX For?

Despite its compact size, the Peregrine TX is a powerhouse suitable for most divers. Marketed as a recreational version of the Perdix, it now offers wireless air integration. The Peregrine TX has you covered unless you’re diving trimix or rebreathers. It’s an excellent choice for any diver, from beginners to those in mixed gas decompression diving.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

• Compact and lightweight design

• Wireless air integration with up to four transmitters

• Customisable screen and user interface

• Long battery life and easy recharging

• Bluetooth connectivity for easy data transfer

Cons:

• No freediving mode

• No support for CCR or trimix diving

• Requires multiple settings changes to switch between imperial and metric units

Shearwater Peregrine TX Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #shearwater
Introducing the Shearwater Peregrine TX: The Ultimate Air-Integrated Dive Computer 8

Final Thoughts

The Peregrine TX is competitively priced at USD 700, CAD 950, or GBP 690 for the computer alone and USD 1000 for the computer and Swift transmitter combo. Few colour-screen air-integrated computers are available at this price point, making it a serious contender in the market.

I wholeheartedly recommend the Peregrine TX as the ultimate dive computer for any diver. A big thanks to Shearwater for sending me this unit and a Swift transmitter to test and review. Also, check out today’s sponsor, Scuba.com, a Shearwater dealer.

