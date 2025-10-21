Mares releases dive app for Apple Watch Ultra

The Mares Dive App for Apple Ultra offers a new way of turning the Ultra watch into a fully capable dive-computer, says the Italian manufacturer.

Though not the first app to provide this service, Mares claims that its long history in developing dive-computers is reflected in the intuitive interface and dive-logging flexibility its new offering provides.

The app uses the Bühlmann ZH-L16C algorithm with two gradient-factor options. It features a digital logbook with chart view, GPS tracking to mark dive entry and exit points and 21-50% nitrox compatibility.

There is an integrated digital compass and heart-rate monitoring function, and firmware updates are carried out through the app, which is compatible with the Apple Watch OS 10.0 or later.

The Mares app is available free on the App Store and the Ultra dive functionality then has to be unlocked via in-app purchase, which costs £9 a month or £70 annually. There is a three-day free trial.

“This launch represents a major milestone for our brand and for the dive industry,” says product manager Richard Murphy. “We’ve combined our deep knowledge in dive technology with Apple’s hardware innovation to deliver a smart, elegant and reliable underwater experience.”

When the Apple Watch Ultra was launched in 2022, a new version of the Oceanic+ app already used with iPhones was made available so that the watch could be used as a dive-computer down to its maximum depth of 40m.