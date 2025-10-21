Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Mares releases dive app for Apple Watch Ultra

Find us on Google News
Mares Dive App for Apple Ultra
Mares Dive App for Apple Ultra

The Mares Dive App for Apple Ultra offers a new way of turning the Ultra watch into a fully capable dive-computer, says the Italian manufacturer.

Though not the first app to provide this service, Mares claims that its long history in developing dive-computers is reflected in the intuitive interface and dive-logging flexibility its new offering provides.

The app uses the Bühlmann ZH-L16C algorithm with two gradient-factor options. It features a digital logbook with chart view, GPS tracking to mark dive entry and exit points and 21-50% nitrox compatibility. 

There is an integrated digital compass and heart-rate monitoring function, and firmware updates are carried out through the app, which is compatible with the Apple Watch OS 10.0 or later.

YouTube video

The Mares app is available free on the App Store and the Ultra dive functionality then has to be unlocked via in-app purchase, which costs £9 a month or £70 annually. There is a three-day free trial.

“This launch represents a major milestone for our brand and for the dive industry,” says product manager Richard Murphy. “We’ve combined our deep knowledge in dive technology with Apple’s hardware innovation to deliver a smart, elegant and reliable underwater experience.”

When the Apple Watch Ultra was launched in 2022, a new version of the Oceanic+ app already used with iPhones was made available so that the watch could be used as a dive-computer down to its maximum depth of 40m.

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Marc: Fall-out continues from Dylan’s diving death
Dong Rong: Dive-computer evidence ignored after 12yr-old’s death
Davey: DSMB warning after ‘avoidable’ Scapa diver prop death
Turtlediver: Decompression Sickness: A Diver’s First-Hand Account from Cozumel
Jim Quail: Dive-computer evidence ignored after 12yr-old’s death
Recent News
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok Pinterest Link Mastodon Link
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month
Find us on Google News