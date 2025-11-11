Suunto releases two well-specced, dedicated dive computers – Nautic, and Nautic S

Suunto were THE name in diving when it came to wristwatch-style computers back in the 2000/2010s, with pretty much any instructor worth their salt sporting a Stinger, D6i, D9 or DX (depending on the year), and their wrist-mounted and console-mounted units also gained a devoted following. But then a number of competitors came into the market strongly with well-specced full-colour wristwatch-style and wrist-mounted computers / smartwatches and stole a march on the Finnish powerhouse.

An attempt to get back into the market with the D5 full-colour wristwatch-style dive computer didn’t make much of a splash, but Suunto finally hit a home run last year with the all-singing, all-dancing Ocean, which boasted an amazingly-bright AMOLED display, fantastic battery life, and more modes – both dive/water-related and topside – than you could shake a stick at.

Now Suunto are capitalising on this upward trajectory with the launch of two more dive computers, dedicated diving-only, well-priced units – the wristwatch-style Nautic S, and the larger wrist-mounted Nautic.

Suunto Nautic S

Suunto Nautic S (SRP: £479)

First up is theSuunto Nautic S, which will be available from December 2025. Featuring a stunningly-bright 1.4” AMOLED display, all of your critical data is easy to read in all light conditions, and with a truly impressive 60 hours of dive time per charge, you are never going to have to worry about needing to charge it up during a week-long liveaboard adventure, for example.

The Nautic S has single and multi-gas capabilities, as well as a freedive mode, and a sidemount setting. It has a digital compass, user-customisable alarms and displays, and it offers wireless tank pressure support for up to five gases, including dual pressure support for sidemount divers.

The Suunto Nautic S is the perfect dive buddy

With built-in GPS, offline maps, and tide, weather, and sunrise/sunset data, the Nautic S is the perfect dive buddy for your next foray underwater. Paired with the Suunto App, divers can relive their journeys with underwater route and distance tracking, log their equipment, buddies, and dive conditions, and analyze data in detail.

It has a new elastic textile strap for superior comfort and versatility, but is also compatible with Suunto Ocean silicone straps for easy style or suit changes thanks to the innovative quick-release locking mechanism.

Suunto Nautic

Suunto Nautic (SRP: £625)

Suunto enjoyed some market-penetration in the past with the EON Steel and the EON Core full-colour wrist-mounted units, and the Nautic – available from the end of November 2025 – goes even further. The large 3.26” AMOLED display ensures excellent readability in all conditions, and its innovative button design means you can easily operate it even wearing thick neoprene gloves or drygloves. It delivers up to a staggering 120 hours of dive time, giving divers confidence even on the longest trips, and it has a neat addition – a built-in flashlight, giving peace of mind knowing you have a bright light source right there on your wrist.

Like the Nautic S, the Nautic offers single- and multi-gas support, sidemount compatibility, digital compass, wireless tank pressure for up to five gases, and customizable alarms and views.

The Suunto Nautic has a large, clear AMOLED display

With a full decompression planner built into the device, and outdoor tools like tide, weather, GPS, and offline maps, the Nautic has all of your dive planning needs covered. As with the Nautic S, it can be paired with the Suunto App, for underwater route and distance tracking, logging of equipment, buddies, and dive conditions, and other information.

A new versatile bungee cord system ensures effortless adjustment and donning, while the elastic textile strap brings comfort for dives with thinner suits.

www.suunto.com