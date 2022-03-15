Could it be more accurate? Squale’s new 1521

Swiss timepiece manufacturer Squale, which makes the 1521 diving watch range, says that its latest creation has been officially recognised as the most accurate and precise watch it has ever made.

The 1521 Classic COSC Certified watch is the company’s first model to have its chronometer movement accorded the highest accolade possible from the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute.

With watches, “accuracy” means how close or distant measurements are to their true value, while “precision” refers to how close or dispersed those measurements are to each other.

COSC tests mechanical watches over 15 days, in five positions and at three different temperatures, checked against a time base established by two independent atomic clocks synchronised on GPS time.

Other features of the new model include a redesigned dial, with the indices fully applied rather than printed, and a “Chronometer Officially Certified” marking. The aluminium bezel now has fully painted SuperLuminova markers to optimise legibility.

The 500m water-resistant 1521 watch has an automatic Sellita SW 200-1 movement, screw-in crown and caseback, and a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment. The 316L steel case is 42mm in diameter and 12.5mm thick.

Accessories include a waterproof case; two additional straps, one in Italian leather and the other in NATO fabric; a velvet clutch bag; a Squale certificate of authenticity; and a COSC certificate that includes information about the tests applied.

The 1521 was designed some 40 years ago by Squale founder Charles von Büren, and according to the company is “considered a blueprint for the ideal diving watch”, combining elegance with functionality and robustness to “meet the most demanding needs of professional drivers”. More details at Squale. The 1521 Classic COSC Certified is priced at 1550 euros (around £1,300).