Fourth Element beats Brexit with Polish hub

Picturesque Gdańsk (Mircea Iancu / Stockvault)
Picturesque Gdańsk (Mircea Iancu / Stockvault)

Scuba-diving equipment manufacturer Fourth Element is expecting to bypass the negative effects of Brexit on UK exports with the opening of a European office and warehouse in Poland this month to serve its customers across the Continent.

The Polish facility will supply all EU countries “with cost- and time-efficient deliveries”, says the Cornwall-based company, with its new Gdańsk facility also providing a hub for warranty returns, exchanges and repairs.

Fourth Element’s sales team under Rannva Joermundsson will remain in the UK, with dealer accounts still personally managed by dedicated account managers, while operational tasks are carried out by the Gdańsk team.

“We have a great network of highly professional dealers across the EU, who we value and want to support,” said Joermundsson. “Brexit challenged our ability to offer the support from the UK that we would normally have offered. 

“This move enables us to offer an even better service than before, with a dedicated team who not only understand our products but are also experienced and knowledgeable in our sport.”

‘The right solution’

“Establishing a European hub has always been our long-term strategy in order for us to support our EU dealers and to succeed in a post-Brexit Europe – we just needed to find the right solution,” said CEO Paul Strike.

The facility, which is expected to be fully operational by the end of January, is being shared with US technical diving equipment supplier Halcyon Dive Systems

The two companies are both said to be focusing their efforts on improving customer service and timely supply of products throughout Europe, while also linking with other dive partners to establish a sales force representing their brands across Europe. 

“Collaborating with Halcyon is a logical step for two brands that complement each other, and sharing some operational costs allows us to be more efficient, while still pursuing our own brand strategies,” said Strike.

