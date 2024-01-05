>
The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Fourth Element enhances its Arctic undersuit

Follow Divernet on Google News
The new Arctic undersuit range from Fourth Element
The new Arctic undersuit range from Fourth Element

UK diving equipment manufacturer Fourth Element has redesigned its Arctic range of undersuits for 2024, and as a result claims to have set “a new standard in thermal protection for divers”.

The Arctic undersuit, which comes as a one-piece or as separate top and leggings, combines two layers of high-insulation and low-bulk fabric and, with sustainability in mind, now incorporates 80% recycled polyester in the outer layer and 100% in the inner. 

The minimalist design is claimed to deliver outstanding and reliable performance whether used beneath neoprene, membrane or trilaminate drysuits, and in a variety of diving conditions.

The fabrics are said to be encapsulate the diver in a warm, dry micro-climate, with the high-density inner fleece designed to provide superior insulation, comfort and moisture-wicking while the resin-coated outer layer enhances durability and maintains a snug fit.

Unlike traditional undersuits, the Arctic minimises the movement of air within its fibres, according to Fourth Element, reducing the rate of cooling without trapping air and preventing its release from the dump-valve.

Woman’s one-piece Arctic
Woman’s one-piece Arctic
Back
Fourth Element Arctic
Front
Fourth Element Arctic

The undersuit is also claimed to retain a significant degree of thermal performance even if the worst happens and a drysuit leak occurs, allowing the undersuit to get wet. “Divers have reported completing dives in relative comfort after fundamental drysuit failures, showcasing the exceptional resilience of the Arctic in real-world diving conditions,” says the manufacturer.

The original Arctic undersuit is said to have been proved its worth at both ends of the Earth in service with the British Antarctic Survey Dive Team, Norwegian and Danish Navies and the French Marines.

“The launch of the Arctic Undersuit range reaffirms Fourth Element‘s commitment to innovation, sustainability and providing divers with the highest level of thermal protection. where comfort meets performance,” says the manufacturer. Recommended retail prices for the new Arctic range are: men’s or women’s one-piece £296 (or top £148, leggings £148), socks £35 and hat £64.

Also on Divernet: Space tech-inspired undersuit – and a freediving wetsuit, Leg freedom with Argonaut 3.0 drysuit, Seeker ’like wearing no mask at all’, Fourth Element adds tech & freedive masks

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
indie Craze #askmark Mark im a new diver, and ive been told not to hold your breath, would it be ok to hold it at the bottom of your breath? (empty, near empty lungs) Or is there some kind of injury im not aware of? Thank you #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

indie Craze
#askmark
Mark im a new diver, and ive been told not to hold your breath, would it be ok to hold it at the bottom of your breath? (empty, near empty lungs) Or is there some kind of injury im not aware of? Thank you


#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41RjU0OTVCQThDNUUwQzBD

Can I Hold an Empty Lungful Underwater? #askmark

https://scubapro.com #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 00:00 Introduction 04:36 In the Box 08:17 Closer Look 11:58 Review

https://scubapro.com

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
00:00 Introduction
04:36 In the Box
08:17 Closer Look
11:58 Review

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5BRjY4NjdBRjA5RTdCMUMx

Scubapro G3 Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #scubapro #review

@MrNeobuxer #AskMark Hello from Egypt Mark! I've been diving for around 10 years now, cleaning my regs hundreds of times... one thing that I keep thinking about, but never really understood is: Why don't regulator manufacturing companies just make a "seal" instead of a dust cap so that we can just submerge the 1st stage? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

@MrNeobuxer
#AskMark Hello from Egypt Mark! I've been diving for around 10 years now, cleaning my regs hundreds of times... one thing that I keep thinking about, but never really understood is: Why don't regulator manufacturing companies just make a "seal" instead of a dust cap so that we can just submerge the 1st stage?

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5DMkM0MjQ3OTgwQzBCMEZB

Why Don't Regulators Have a Seal to Keep Water Out When Washing #askmark

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
Enable Notifications OK No thanks