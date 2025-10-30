Magazine Subscriptions
MALAYSIA INTERNATIONAL DIVE EXPO (MIDE) 2026

Visitors to MALAYSIA INTERNATIONAL DIVE EXPO (MIDE) 2026
20th Anniversary Edition to Celebrate Two Decades of Diving Excellence

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 1st October 2025  – The Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE), Malaysia’s premier dive exhibition, proudly celebrates its 20th milestone year in 2026.

Forged by the sea and driven by an unbreakable passion for diving, MIDE has spent two decades uniting the global diving community, fostering industry growth, and championing marine conservation.

Visitors to the Malaysia Dive Expo trying the latest equipment.
Table of contents
Two Decades of Passion, Purpose and Protection

Since its debut, MIDE has welcomed over 300,000 visitors, from around the globe, cementing its role as Malaysia’s leading platform for diving, underwater tourism, and marine conservation. Now in its 20th year, MIDE 2026 promises to be its biggest and most dynamic edition yet, uniting industry professionals, ocean enthusiasts, newcomers and global brands under one roof.

This 20th year is not just a celebration of our longevity, but a testament to enduring passion and trust within the diving community. It’s about honoring our shared purpose – to protect what we love while continuing to inspire divers of all generations,” said Ness Puvanes, Organizer of MIDE.

What a crowd the MIDE show brings.
Forged by the Ocean

The 2026 expo will spotlight the theme “Forged by the Ocean — Two Decades of Passion,  Purpose and Protection”, reflecting MIDE’s commitment to:

  • Passion: Celebrating the love of diving and ocean adventure.
  • Purpose: Serving as a platform to connect, empower, and grow the dive industry regionally and globally.
  • Protection: Advocating marine conservation, sustainability, and ocean health.
Ariel view of the show in 2025.
Anniversary Edition set to be bigger then ever

This anniversary edition is set to draw an even broader audience—seasoned divers, marine tourism operators, watersports lovers, boating lifestyle advocates, conservationists, and ocean-minded consumers—all converging for three vibrant days of business, discovery, and connection.

A Call to Global Exhibitors and Sponsors

Registration is now open for exhibitors and sponsors to be part of this landmark edition. MIDE 2026 offers unmatched visibility, valuable sales opportunities, and direct access to a passionate global audience. Early booking is recommended to secure premium booth spaces.

📩 For inquiries, contact: info@mide.com.my
🌐 Visit: www.mide.com.my
📲 Follow: @MIDEEXPO on Facebook & Instagram

