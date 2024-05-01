More free octos as Scubapro renews offer

If Scubapro’s spring/summer complimentary octopus promotion sounds familiar, that’s because it’s a re-run of the Christmas offer, launched last November.

Buy a Scubapro regulator system between now and the end of July, and a free S270 or R105 octopus will be thrown in.

To qualify for a gratis balanced S270, which has a recommended retail price of £305, choose a MK25 EVO or MK19 EVO first stage with an A700, S620Ti or D420 second stage, or a MK25 EVO Din with an S620Ti-X.

Scubapro R105 octopus – free with certain regulators

For that R105 octo, which normally retails for £280, opt either for a MK25 EVO or MK19 EVO with a G260 second stage or a MK25 EVO or MK17 EVO with S600 combo.

Scubapro says it offers a 30-year first-owner warranty on all regulators, with a revision period of two years or 100 dives. All its regulators meet EN250-2014, the new European test standard.

The offer is available from participating Scubapro dealers, which may not necessarily be found in all regions. Find an authorised dealer here.

Also on Divernet: Scubapro introduces Luna 2.0 dive-computer, Galileo 3 dive-computer has landed, Scubapro celebrates 60th in red + black, Diver Test: Scubapro Mk25 EVO S620Ti