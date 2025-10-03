Chest-mounted rebreather wins Euro approval

The Halcyon Symbios Chest Mount (CM) Rebreather has achieved CE certification in accordance with the European EN 14143:2013 standard for closed-circuit rebreathers.

This confirms that the unit meets the internationally recognised safety, performance and quality standards required for recreational and technical diving equipment sold in the European Union, and the US manufacturer is hailing this as a significant milestone in the global roll-out of its Symbios system.

The modular chest-mounted design integrates seamlessly with existing open-circuit systems while providing divers with the benefits of extended range, streamlined configuration and enhanced redundancy, says Halcyon.

The unit incorporates the manufacturer’s proprietary Guardian r-OS electronics, wireless data transmission and vibration-based alarms.

Halcyon Symbios CM CCR

“The CE approval of the Symbios CM rebreather is an important step in making this groundbreaking system available to a broader international community,” says Halcyon founder Jarrod Jablonski. “Divers around the world will now have access to a certified solution that builds cutting-edge technology into a small but incredibly capable system.”

“I am incredibly proud of our international R&D team, spanning Austria, Florida and Poland alongside divers and collaborators across the globe,” says Arne Sieber, lead designer of the Symbios system.

“The close collaboration with Halcyon and these critical partners is what made it possible. This partnership brought together technical expertise, innovation and a shared passion for diver safety.”

Halcyon is now preparing to expand global distribution via its established dealer network across Europe.