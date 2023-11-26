Free octopuses with Scubapro regs

Scubapro R105 octopus
Scubapro R105 octopus - free with certain regulator systems
Follow Divernet on Google News

Scubapro has launched its regular festive-season promotion, offering a free octopus with every purchase of one of its regulator systems while stocks last until the end of 2023.

For 2023 it is the manufacturer’s new S270 or R105 models on offer. The S270 balanced octopus, which has a recommended retail price of £305, comes free with purchase of four regulator systems: the D420 or S620Ti second stage combined with either a MK25 or MK19 first stage, whether in international or DIN versions. 

Scubapro S270 octopus
Scubapro S270 octopus

The R105 octopus, which normally retails for £280, is free with purchase of an S600 second stage with MK25 EVO or MK17 EVO first stage; a G260, D420 or S620Ti with MK25 EVO or MK19 EVO; or a G260 Carbon BT with MK25 EVO BT or MK19 EVO BT, again in international or DIN form.

All Scubapro regulators are certified according to the new European test standard EN250-2014, and the manufacturer offers a 30-year first-owner warranty on all models, with a revision period of two years or 100 dives. 

The offer is available from participating authorised Scubapro dealers, which can be found at the manufacturer’s website.

Also on Divernet: Scubapro introduces Luna 2.0 dive-computer, Galileo 3 dive-computer has landedScubapro celebrates 60th in red + blackDiver Test: Scubapro Mk25 EVO S620Ti

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
https://www.divesoft.com/en/products/analyzers/dna #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

This video is private.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5DNTU3ODQ4ODAzMjFERTI1

Divesoft Unveils New DNA Analyzer #scuba

Garmin Announce New Descent Mk3i Dive Computer #scuba #garmin #descentmk3 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS https://www.garmin.com/en-US/p/852159/pn/010-02752-13 Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Garmin Announce New Descent Mk3i Dive Computer #scuba #garmin #descentmk3
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/p/852159/pn/010-02752-13

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMTIyMTBBMTA3RDUxNjlD

Garmin Announce New Descent Mk3i Dive Computer #scuba #garmin #descentmk3

https://www.shearwater.com/announcements/introducing-shearwater-tern/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

https://www.shearwater.com/announcements/introducing-shearwater-tern/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40Q0JERDMxNzcwNTk1M0Y0

Shearwater Announce New Tern Dive computer #shearwater #scuba #tern #computer

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
Enable Notifications OK No thanks