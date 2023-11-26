Free octopuses with Scubapro regs

Scubapro has launched its regular festive-season promotion, offering a free octopus with every purchase of one of its regulator systems while stocks last until the end of 2023.

For 2023 it is the manufacturer’s new S270 or R105 models on offer. The S270 balanced octopus, which has a recommended retail price of £305, comes free with purchase of four regulator systems: the D420 or S620Ti second stage combined with either a MK25 or MK19 first stage, whether in international or DIN versions.

Scubapro S270 octopus

The R105 octopus, which normally retails for £280, is free with purchase of an S600 second stage with MK25 EVO or MK17 EVO first stage; a G260, D420 or S620Ti with MK25 EVO or MK19 EVO; or a G260 Carbon BT with MK25 EVO BT or MK19 EVO BT, again in international or DIN form.

All Scubapro regulators are certified according to the new European test standard EN250-2014, and the manufacturer offers a 30-year first-owner warranty on all models, with a revision period of two years or 100 dives.

The offer is available from participating authorised Scubapro dealers, which can be found at the manufacturer’s website.

