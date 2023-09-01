Scubapro celebrates 60th in red + black

Scubapro was founded in 1963, and the diving-equipment manufacturer is celebrating its 60 years in business with the release of limited-edition anniversary versions of its MK25 / S620 Ti Carbon BT regulator and just-out Galileo 3 dive-computer.

The regulator and computer 60th Anniversary editions have both been given red and black touches for the occasion. The regulator also sports a shiny Black Tech DLC-based protective coating said to boost scratch and oxidation resistance.

The S620 Ti second stage features a titanium barrel, with the knob-ring and barrel-nut also made of titanium as on the premium S620 X-Ti. A handmade carbon-fibre part is fitted on the front cover, with red “60 Year Anniversary” prints on the casing to match the red accents on the MK25 first stage.

The regulator delivers “even greater comfort”, says Scubapro, thanks to the lighter weight of the second stage’s carbon-fibre and titanium components. Without mouthpiece it weighs 168g.

The protective end-cap on the first stage includes a “60 Year Anniversary” print in red, and the spring, seen through the compensation-chamber holes, matches that colour.

Galileo 3 Anniversary Edition dive-computer

Colourful anniversary highlights on the MK25 Both products come in grey-washed presentation boxes

The G3 computer gets a red bezel along with carbon fibre and red screen accents. Recommended retail price is £1,140 (£10 more than the standard price), while that of the regulator is £1,260.

The two limited-edition products come in dark grey-washed wooden boxes engraved with the Scubapro 60 Year Anniversary logo. They also include a black anodised laser-engraved aluminum tag displaying the progressive serial number, as tribute to Scubapro’s six decades in business.

