>
The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Underwater ‘tub’ turns out to be ancient horse

Follow Divernet on Google News
3D image of the horse produced from photographs and elaborated on by BC Sicily
3D image of the horse produced from photographs and elaborated on by BC Sicily

Deprecated: Automatic conversion of false to array is deprecated in /home/837581.cloudwaysapps.com/gcahrcedfn/public_html/wp-content/plugins/link-whisper-premium/core/Wpil/Settings.php on line 3070

Divers in southern Sicily have recovered the sculpture of a prancing horse, thought to be a long-lost marble fascia ornament from the Temple of Zeus in the ancient city of Agrigento.

The frieze had been lying about 9m down in the Mediterranean Sea, about 300m off the coast at San Leone, a small town near the mouth of the Akragas river. Its presence had been known about for some time, but had been dismissed in an archaeological survey as a ‘tub’ or ‘tank’ of no significance. 

Diver at the site in 2022 (BC Sicily Underwater Group)
Diver at the site in 2022 (BC Sicily Underwater Group)

Sicily, or Sikelia, was a Greek colony between the 8th and 5th centuries BC and a centre of western Mediterranean civilisation. San Leone lies just south of the modern town of Agrigento.

The volunteer members of the BC Sicily Underwater Group said that they had never been convinced that the heavily concreted artefact was merely a discarded modern receptacle. Led by Gaetano Lino, they dived it in October 2022 to obtain a series of photographs, from which they produced a 3D model. 

The team with the recovered artefact, still heavily concreted at this stage (BC Sicily Underwater Group)
The team with the recovered frieze, still heavily concreted (BC Sicily Underwater Group)

This made it clear that the object was indeed a carving, and this was reported to the Superintendency of the Sea. However, it was only after two previous attempts had been defeated by turbulent seas that it was finally able to be lifted for conservation on 2 February.

The operation was carried out by Carabinieri divers in the presence of officials from the Superintendency of the Sea and the BC Sicily Underwater Group.

Horses were an iconic element in artistic representations from the Greek period, and the frieze, which measure 2 x 1.6 x 0.35m, was almost certainly made of Proconnesian marble, says the group. This coarse-grained white stone with blue veins was supplied from the island of Propontis, off what is now Türkiye.

Also on Divernet: Dolphin anchor lifted in Sicily, Deep wreck off Sicily yields jars, Dives uncover ancient wine traders, Ancient warship rams discovered

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
How To Replace a BCD Inflator #scuba #howto #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 00:00 Introduction 01:05 Beforehand 03:32 Method

How To Replace a BCD Inflator #scuba #howto
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
00:00 Introduction
01:05 Beforehand
03:32 Method

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41MjA2QjlEREM3NTE0RkJG

How To Replace a BCD Inflator #scuba #howto

https://seacsub.com https://b2b.seacsub.com/single-product.php?pc=0420034 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

https://seacsub.com
https://b2b.seacsub.com/single-product.php?pc=0420034

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40MkJFNUMzMTJDNkVFQjEy

SEAC Smart BCD Unboxing Review #scuba #review #bcd

https://masterliveaboards.com https://masterliveaboards.com/maldives/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

https://masterliveaboards.com
https://masterliveaboards.com/maldives/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40MkQ0RjUwRTlGMUU4N0ZG

Maldives Master Liveaboard Itineraries #scuba #maldives

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x