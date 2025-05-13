Magazine Subscriptions
Boat Diving latest course for dive professionals from DAN

Divers Alert Network (DAN) has launched a new course in its Continuing Education for Dive Professionals programme. This free course focuses on risk mitigation on dive boats and is now available to all dive professionals via DAN e-learning. DAN expects this programme will not only enhance divers’ safety but will also help reduce dive operators’ liability risk.

To encourage participation, DAN is offering discounted premiums on individual professional liability and group professional liability insurance to all DAN members who complete the e-learning, which can be done in about an hour.

Any DAN member who has completed the e-learning will be able to claim a discount of approximately 5% on their annual liability policy. This is in addition to the 5% discount that DAN members already receive. If you are on a group professional liability policy, your completion of the e-learning may count toward a discount on the group professional liability premium.

Click here to learn more and access the e-learning.

To qualify for the discount, the e-learning must be completed before you renew your professional liability insurance policy. Refunds will not be given if the policy is purchased before the course is taken.

We hope you find this programme educational and worthwhile. If you have any questions, or need assistance, please contact DAN.

How Do You Rig a Sidemount Cylinder?

How Can I Attach a Flashing Light Strobe To Myself So My Buddy Can See Me? #askmark #scubadiving

