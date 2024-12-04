The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Bonaire TeK 2024 a huge success

Bonaire Tek

Bonaire TeK is rapidly becoming one of the most-significant tech-diving events in the Caribbean, and the 2024 edition – held as always at the popular Buddy Dive Resort – was a massive success.

Tec Dive Co-ordinator Anouck looked back on an amazing event, and said: “It has been great to welcome many familiar faces as well as new tech divers. We had approximately 50 divers from all over the world joining us for this fully booked Bonaire TeK!”

Ken Head from Extreme Scuba kicked off the event with his presentation about insights on creating a technical diving team and making use of the scuba industry.

During the evenings, DAN’s Senior Researcher Dr Emmannuel Dugrenot and Dive Rite’s Justin Judd, as well as Dr Lucia Rodrigues from Bonaire’s hyperbaric chamber, gave interesting lectures in Buddy Dive’s breakfast area, welcoming Buddy Dive guests as well as many Bonaire residents.

Of course, the biggest and best part of the event took place underwater. Anouck and the team took the tech divers to top-notch tech dive sites like Taylor Made, Candyland and the Windjammer wreck.

Besides the guided dives, try-outs were held at Buddy’s Reef, giving divers the chance to test CCRs such as Dive Rite's Choptima, Silent Diving’s Inspiration and Scubatron's GBM.

Bonaire Tek
Busy day on Buddy Dive's dock

During the tech dives, Buddy Dive's tech divers took up the fight with invasive lionfish on the deep reefs of Bonaire, with a prize given for the catch of the biggest lionfish.

There was not only much to learn for attendees – Buddy Dive's Anouck, Lars and Guillermo took a Dive Rite Choptima service clinic!

Would you like to join Bonaire TeK? Mark your calendars for Bonaire TeK 2025 from 27 September3 October 2025.

Bonaire Tek was sponsored by DANDive Rite, and Silent Diving.

Bonaire Tek
Buddy Dive's House Reef was the perfect place for tech trydives

