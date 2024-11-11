Celebrate Magic Island Dive Resort’s 20th anniversary in 2025

On 1 January 2025, Magic Island celebrates its 20-year anniversary, and resort owners Arie Hoogendoorn and Desiree Pullens want to celebrate this remarkable achievement in a special way together with their team and guests, inviting divers to join them for a year-long celebration next year.



“In honour of our 20th anniversary, we’ll give 20% costumer discount on pre-booked packages through the year. All divers who book and celebrate with us in our anniversary year 2025, can take advantage of this great discount at both of our resorts,” said owner Arie Hoogendoorn.



To prepare for this festive year, Magic Island, based on Moalboal, Cebu, underwent a major renovation (July–September 2024), including renovated bathrooms, new nipa roofs for the bungalows, and annual maintenance for boats and dive tanks, all set for the anniversary year.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver, new to scuba, a past guest, or a new to Magic’s concept, this is an excellent opportunity to experience the magic of Magic Island Dive Resort.

Colourful corals on the Moalboal reefs (credit: Patrick Kranenbroak)

Are you not convinced yet? Here are 19 additional reasons why Magic Island is the perfect destination for your diving holiday in 2025!



You can now inquire and book your stay at Magic Island or Magic Oceans for 2025, and enjoy a 20% anniversary discount. Visit the website, or email to request your offer and the terms.