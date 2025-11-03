Depths of idiocy? Coral-graffiti diver on loose

An example of underwater behaviour that seems calculated to get divers a bad name was revealed in the Philippines when a diver spotted a table coral with the words “Just Dive” carved into it.

The act of underwater vandalism was discovered at Napaling Point, a popular dive-site off Panglao in south-western Bohol, at the end of October.

The diver reported it to the office of Bohol’s governor Erico Aris Aumentado, who had last year set up a task force with powers of arrest intended to combat such activity. He directed Panglao’s mayor to close the dive-site temporarily and open an investigation.

The local authorities are now said to be working with the Philippines Department of Environment & Natural Resources, the Bureau of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources, the Coast Guard and local dive-operators to find the culprit and restore the reef.

Damaging or defacing corals is a criminal offence punishable by fines and imprisonment in the Philippines.

Previous offences

In 2023 video shared online showed underwater graffiti off Balicasag Island, further out from Panglao, and last year Divernet reported on divers’ names being etched into corals on a reef off Virgin Island, again near Panglao.

Sustained damage to a coral near Virgin Island in 2024 (Danilo Menorias)

A local dive-guide was later reported to have admitted to complying when a female guest asked him to carve her name onto a coral, though there were no subsequent reports of a prosecution.

Enforcement can be difficult without direct eyewitnesses, especially given the transient nature of dive tourism. Aumentado has urged dive operators and individual scuba divers and snorkellers to work together to educate others about unacceptable behaviour. “Those who violate this will be punished, including dive-shops and guides,” he said.

And he condemned as “deeply distressing” the latest piece of knifework: “Yet more corals being vandalised by irresponsible people – seems like there are some who enjoy destroying our natural resources or not understanding our tourism needs.”