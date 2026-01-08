Divers, who’s up for a fish-free February?

Could you get by without eating seafood through the shortest month of the year? Marine-conservation charity 71blue is encouraging participation in the sixth Fish Free February campaign in 2026, to help address the overfishing that threatens ocean biodiversity.

Underwater cameraman and marine biologist Simon Hilbourne set up the UK-registered Fish Free February charity in 2019, having spent several years spent working as a marine conservationist focused on sharks and manta rays. He heads the Manta Trust’s oceanic manta research programme in Fuvahmulah in the Maldives.

Fish Free February aims to highlight the impact of commercial fisheries on the underwater world. “Recent estimates showing that species extinctions are currently 10 to 100 times higher than the natural baseline,” says 71blue, which describes itself as an “ocean impact accelerator”. “Overfishing and destructive fishing methods are the greatest immediate threat to ocean biodiversity.”

With global demand for seafood rapidly accelerating, aquatic animal production is expected to increase by 10% by 2032 to reach 205 million tonnes, according to the Food & Agriculture Organisation of the UN.

“Estimates show that over a third of global marine fish populations are currently overfished; this pressure causes population declines in targeted and bycatch species, throwing the food-chain off-balance and endangering entire ecosystems,” says 71blue.

Plant alternatives

Hilbourne’s hope is that people will consider replacing the seafood in their diets with plant- rather than meat-based dishes, at least for one month a year.

“There are loads of fantastic fish alternatives on the market to make this even easier and more exciting,” he says. “Adding more plant-based dishes to your diet is good for the planet and good for your health.”

Simon Hilbourne

If such a commitment is not possible, any reduction in amounts of seafood consumed will still make a significant difference for the oceans, says Hilbourne – as will making sure that whatever is eaten is sustainably sourced.

“Challenge yourself to go fish-free this February, or try adopting a ‘Fish-Free Fridays’ habit,” says the diver. “Every small change counts!”

“Partnering with Fish Free February is an opportunity to inspire action for our oceans,” commented Mirta Lorenzini, director of 71blue, a name that refers to 71% of the Earth covered by water.

“Wherever you are in the world, small everyday choices can create real impact. Even when the challenges seem enormous, hope grows when we act together.” You can take the Fish Free February pledge here.